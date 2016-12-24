Celebrating the Christmas Spirit

‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, gifts, and enjoying the company of our loved ones as we sit by the fire. But most importantly, Christmas is a time to join together to celebrate Christ’s birth. In the hustle and bustle of shopping and decorating Christmas trees, we often forget the true meaning of the holiday and the faith upon which our nation was built.

From the earliest days of our nation, our founding fathers used their faith as inspiration as they created our great republic. The Constitution they created contained the undeniable declaration that all Americans must enjoy the freedom of religion. Our founders believed so strongly in this that they placed it along with the freedoms of speech and assembly. Many left their homelands to come to America for this basic freedom that today is sometimes taken for granted.

Amongst the holiday cheer though, we often find ourselves too caught up in adhering to political correctness. Every year, it seems there are those out there who stir up conflict because they do not celebrate Christmas or honor the reasoning behind it. They would rather that we do not have community nativity scenes, and prefer that we stick to words such as “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas!”

This is a theme that is becoming all too common with the Christmas season, and I believe it must not continue. We all recognize that we live in a very diverse world in which people make their own life choices according to how they see fit. This doesn’t mean that we restrict others from their customs. It means that we all have something to bring to the table, and Christmas is part of that for the vast majority of Americans.

As we continue through the month of December, I encourage you to live out your faith, beliefs, and traditions—whatever they may be—without apology. Respect others, learn about one another’s traditions, and teach others about yours. Spend time with your family and friends, and enjoy this joyous time of year. The birth of Christ is reason to celebrate!

As for myself and my family, we wish all of you a very “Merry Christmas!”

By Rep. Jim Buchy

Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

