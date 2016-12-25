Preacher’s Point: Another year gone

Soon 2016 calendars will be thrown away (sentimental types may put them in a box or drawer) and 2017 calendars hung on walls.

When I was younger, older people would tell me, “As you get older time goes by faster.” I did not believe them. I was wrong.

As a child it seemed like the school year would drone on forever; as a grandparent, it seems like a year ago these kids in high school were not old enough to go to school. Time flies.

Maybe it is because we lived through it, but it seems likely that 2016 will be a year remembered for a long, long time. A non-politician elected to leader of the free world, America’s worst mass killing to date, the start of the collapse of the European Union, even the Cubs winning the World Series are events that will not be long forgotten or will have long lasting effects on the world picture.

The American Presidential election gives us some insight into the American psyche. While the few left in the middle are still calling for compromise on many issues, it appears that the right and the left have reached a point of, “it is my way or no way.”

During the election, some on the left were talking about leaving the country if Trump was elected, while those on the right were proclaiming the death of America as we know it if Hillary were to win. Neither of these positions are areas with room for compromise.

We are a land divided, and the electoral college map proves it. The vast amount of land area voted conservative. However, a majority of the people voted liberal.

In the five Presidential elections since the beginning of the century, Republicans have won the electoral college three times – 2000, 2004, and 2016. However, the Democrats have won the popular vote four of the five elections – 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016.

We have reached a point in America where it is no longer a difference of opinions it is a difference of ideologies. Differences of opinions can find a compromise, some common ground, but a difference of ideologies will lead to a locked horns struggle unless one side has a large change of heart.

Here are some of our ideological differences –

More generous entitlements vs. smaller government.

Woman’s rights vs. the right of a baby to protection inside the womb.

Higher taxes for the wealthy vs. lower taxes across the board to provide jobs.

We need action to stop global warming vs. global warming is a myth.

Remove the guns to keep people safe vs. the 2nd amendment gives us the right to protected ourselves with firearms.

Sexual orientation determines a person’s gender vs. physical characteristics determine a person’s sex.

There are more, but you get the picture. We are a long way away from simply having a difference of opinion on who should receive welfare; we have compromised everything, and now we are down to core belief which neither side is willing to surrender.

In Lincoln’s second inaugural address he stressed that God wanted the “offense” of slavery removed from the nation and the civil war was a direct result of bringing the country around to the will of God. In another speech, Lincoln quoted Jesus Christ, telling us, “a house divided shall not stand.”

In 1860 the nation was split by one issue – slavery, but it was still a division of ideals. All men should be free vs. slavery brings economic stability to the whole. In 2016 there are dozens of issues intertwined within various ideologies separating us.

Can President Trump unite us? No, but if the election had gone the other way President Clinton could not of united us either.

Can God use President Trump to unite us? God will use whatever method and people He chooses; just as He did in the 1860s. I am not saying civil war is coming – I am not saying that in the slightest – I am saying; for America to heal it will be a difficult path.

The answer to America’s problems is not political. The answers are spiritual.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Email: [email protected] Website: www.preacherjohnson.com. E-book: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUJTV2A If you email, inform me where you have seen Preacher’s Point. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

