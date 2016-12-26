Arcanum News: Special recognition for locals

Faye Ary, Gene Morris and Brian Sprada were all surprised to receive special recognition from OHSAA interim commissioner Dave Gray at a recent Arcanum High School basketball game a couple of weeks ago.

Faye and Gene were honored for their many years of outstanding service to the athletics program and AD Brian Sprada, for his recent good deed during the sectional volleyball tournament hosted at Arcanum.

We are very proud to have quality people supporting our school and our community! Additionally, at another basketball game local resident Roy Hutchison was recognized for his commitment and support to Arcanum athletics as well by OHSAA Interim Commissioner Dave Gray. Congrats to Faye, Gene, Brian and Roy! You deserve to be recognized and also deserve some thanks for your service by the community to our student athletes.

Word has been received of the passing of former resident and AHS Class of ’74 graduate Terry Sarver in Booneville, Kentucky. Terry is survived by daughters Jennifer Sarver McWhinney of St. Paris and Amber Sarver of Troy; and son, Terry Sarver Jr. of Covington, Ohio. Siblings are Vickie Sarver of Greenville, Tracy Sarver of Phoenix, Arizona, and Connie Loxley of Arcanum. He was preceded in death by brother, Tony Sarver. Condolences to the family.

Another former member of our community also passed away recently, Mrs. Jeanetta Cornett of Clearfield, Kentucky. Jeannetta was the wife of long-time teacher and Arcanum resident Brode Cornett. Survivors include Brode and children Gary, William, Chad, Deborah, and Malissa; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Congratulations to Arcanum senior Stevie Johnting who nailed a three-pointer to score her 1,000th career varsity point for the Lady Trojans at Versailles. Stevie entered the game a week ago Monday night needing 10 points to reach her 1,000 point plateau. The Lady Trojans are having a great season this year with five seniors who have played together since grade school and that commitment is showing on the court. Three of the five has committed to colleges. Stevie plans to attend Cedarville University and play basketball for the Yellow Jackets. She joins fellow teammate, McKenzie Sharritts, who has committed to play softball at Sinclair Community College. Kaitlyn Zell has committed to Mt. St. Josephs to play softball as well. The talent in this senior class is a commitment to excellence; all five seniors are three-sport athletes and work extremely hard in keeping their high GPAs.

Members of the seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball teams spent an evening volunteering their time at the Grace Resurrection Community Center right before Christmas.

Arcanum Elementary student Mora Menzie sang the National Anthem before the AHS girls’ varsity basketball game on Dec. 20. Great job, Mora!

Thank you Second National Bank for their donation for the Arcanum Alumni Wall of Honor Board. Nominations are still being accepted for the Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of fame. Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and the Alumni Association will again be honoring our Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojans to recognize and honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievements, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students. The Alumni Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at the Arcanum Alumni Homecoming set for April 22, 2017. Nomination forms are available in the alumni section of the website or can be picked up in the board of education office. Completed forms are due by Feb. 1.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will continue to use calamity days in the event of school cancellations. If the district uses all five calamity days, blizzard bags will again be used. Once all three blizzard bags are used, the district will utilize makeup days as noted on the district calendar. Blizzard bags will go home with students at the end of the first semester in case they are needed later this winter season.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will be hosting a Barbecue Chicken Dinner on Jan. 27, 2017, prior to the Arcanum-FM boys’ basketball game. Tickets are $7 and are on sale now. They may be purchased at home basketball games until Jan. 21. Serving will be from 4:30-6:30 in the AHS cafetorium; curbside service will be available for carry-out. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the alumni scholarship fund.

“Let this coming year be better than all the others. Vow to do some of the things you’ve always wanted to do but couldn’t find the time. Call up a forgotten friend. Drop an old grudge, and replace it with some pleasant memories. Vow not to make a promise you don’t think you can keep. Walk tall, and smile more. You’ll look ten years younger. Don’t be afraid to say, ‘I love you’. Say it again. They are the sweetest words in the world.” ~ Ann Landers

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

