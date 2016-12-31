Sweet & Sassy: Have a blessed 2017!

I don’t really want to say that 2016 was a bad year, but it wasn’t the best for our family and some of our friends. It’s never good to lose loved ones and there were a lot of people we know and love who passed away.

My family lost our father, Lee Jr. Moody, as well as Uncle J.C. Waymire and cousin Buddy Riffell. We also lost a couple of church family members and lots of friends too numerous to mention.

As much as it hurts to say it, they are in a better place. And, yes, they are dearly missed.

I am grateful I got to spend time with Dad in his last days. He slept a lot, so I hope he knows we were all there with him. If he was listening to us during some of those gatherings, he probably found out more than he should have, but we didn’t care. He was the best parent a person could ever have and I’m sure he understood if he was taking it all in.

Mom, who was married to him for nearly 70 years, is pretty quiet these days. We know she misses him as well.

Let’s hope 2017 will be better for everyone…that there be no major health issues, no tragic accidents or more deaths.

I pray that 2017 will be good to all. I hope there’s more laughter, more sleep, less negativity, less stress and more love [I “stole” this from a couple of Facebook posts] as well as this one: “Be careful who you trust and tell your problems to. Not everyone who smiles at you is your friend.”

I’m just throwing caution to the wind. Let’s make it a good year. Put God, yourself and your loved ones to the forefront in your life.

Happy new year!

•••••

Don’t forget:

• The Treaty City Seniors will not be holding any more dances this month [on Mondays] at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville during the holiday season. The next dance will be Jan. 9.

• Ansonia American Legion will be open on New Year’s Eve when at midnight, pork and ‘kraut will be served. There will also be an open jukebox that night.

•••••

Happy birthday to:

• Jan. 1 to Dixie Magee.

• Jan. 4 to Dennis Riffell, Judge Jon Hein, Steve Daiken, Jill Riffell, Margaret Rhoades, Kevin Metzcar, Elizabeth Horner, Jodi Neff, Mary Ann Armstrong, Edna Fourman, Taylor Thwaits and Dick Lavy.

• Jan. 5 to Wayne Harbison, Billie Mullens, Jesse DeMange Tyler Kress, Arlene Harris, Wyatt Boatright and Doug Leeper.

• Jan. 6 Matt Leeper, Judy Gibson, Chris Printz, Preston Holden, Andrew Waymire, Mike Erwin, Arnold Riffell (80), Karla Harmon, Carrie Shroyer Pope and Michelle Sparks Reed.

• Jan. 7 to Chuck “C.W.” Cruze, Wendy Sebring Meek (40), Nick Mayo, Chad Beam, Robin Zeller, Randy Jones, Kayla Couchot Scarberry, Kathy Cline, Robin Zeller and Terri Livesay.

• Jan. 8 to Doug Wentworth, Julia Easterling, Toni Sink, Marlene Rhoades, Doug Hines, and Chris Brewer.

• Jan. 9 to Tim Blakeley, Dwight Leeper, Scott Warren, Tommy Renfro, Deb Guthrie and Tom Livingston.

• Jan. 10 to Jeff Albritton, Karen Nealeigh, Steve Bailey, Elaine Rismiller, Carol Hawkins, Betty Neal, Shelly Miller, Ted Loxley, Norb Schlechty and Marcia Welsh Shiffler.

Happy anniversary to Herb and Virginia Bayman on Jan. 9; and Ron and Karen Bailey (35) on Jan. 10.

Happy belated anniversary to DeAnn and Ron Hill (15 years) on Dec. 27.

•••••

Don’t forget to pray for: Tom Brumbaugh Jr., Steve Cunningham, Roger Flory, Darla Bowman Miller, Cheri Antrobus Davis, Rosemary Goodpaster Wetzel, Pastor Don Brode, Bill Collins, Scott Clark, Steve Schafer, Tom Hawkins, Chris Young, Greg Moody, Connie Apple, Jodie Glick, Ron Kreitzer, Kohen Thwaits, Jerrod Pratt, Keith Starks, Scott and Judy Stahl, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Stacy Dorko, Tracy Bailey, Shannon Peters Hall, Jack Riegle, Bruce Knick, Aiden Turner, Brody Wilson, Terri Martin, Marie Rieman, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Al Bliss, Tim King, Gary Poor, Clinton Linebaugh, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Kenny Borger, Mary Marshall, Jenson Fullerton, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Anthony Joyner, Shirley Mead, Harry Moody, Jim Moody, Betty Grimes, Kathy Magoto, Dean Brewer,

Also, Lisa Hall, Tammy Shapiro, Ken Martin, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Robert Codling, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr., Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Stephen “Brownie” Brown, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch and Bill Schuette.

And, pray for all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases, and may God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

•••••

Jamie and I sincerely extend our condolences to the families of: Scott Sheffer, Lucas Frye, Betty Tinkham and Edith Hunt.

•••••

Think about it: “He who angers you, controls you.” — Unknown

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_lindasnewmugshotWEB-3.jpg

By Linda Moody

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]