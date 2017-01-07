Sweet & Sassy: The job gets interesting

I’m sure God has a sense of humor. I am thinking I see it in the work force almost everyday…or maybe I’m over-thinking as I usually tend to do.

One of my jobs here is to put the obituaries into the newspaper daily, except for when I’m on vacation or have an assignment and am unable to do so. Death is no laughing matter, but it gets me to thinking when I have several obituaries and there is some kind of connection with some or all of them to each other.

One day recently, I had two obituaries; one of a person whose last name was Green and the other was Brown. Another day the first and last initials of the two who had died were the same; LL and RR, I believe.

There are days when there are all women who are listed in our obituaries and others day when it’s all men. On a number of occasions, I have had people with the same first names in one day, and infrequently with the same last names.

Recently, we’ve had husbands and wives pass away within months of each other.

Death has no age limit and that’s indicative almost daily anymore.

Sometimes, I even check birth dates to see if there is a connection there, but that usually varies, but I’m sure I’ve had a few who were close over the years.

It’s also interesting when I prepare all of the obituaries of the previous week for the Saturday edition and check to see if anymore coincidences appear.

Then, I’m sure there are more similarities that I haven’t discovered while preparing an obituary for publication, but none come to mind at the moment.

No matter what, an obituary is a person’s “last writes,” and I respect that. Having lost some loved ones in my life, I know how important it is to respect those who have passed.

Death is no laughing matter. I just had to share some of the “similarities” I have come across.

Don’t forget:

• The next Treaty City Seniors dance will be Monday at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville. Dancing is from 1 to 4 p.m. with Tom Everhart serving as deejay.

• Ansonia American Legion will be holding 50 Cent Wings and Card Night Wednesday. The drawing for the gun raffle, which will benefit the Ansonia Fireworks, will be held at 7 p.m. that night.

Happy birthday to:

• Jan. 8 to Pastor Lowell Miller.

• Jan. 11 to Dorothy Boyd (103), Emily Moody, Chris Thomas Eby, Angie Suarez, Craig Scanlon, Alee Gates, Jacob Buchy, Kurt Schlechty, Deanna York and Bryant Fox.

• Jan. 12 to Kendra Brewer, Kelly King Didier, Dave Webb, Kasey Widener, Valerie Kuntzman, Tim Cook, Tim Bertke and Jean Young.

• Jan. 13 to Tricia Oliver, Susan Leis Butts, Betsy Nisonger and June Miller.

• Jan. 14 to Brad Shafer, Kaleigh Stockton, Christy Turner Smith (40), Joy Roseberry, Sammy Holsapple, Linda St. Myers, Aaron Sebring and Peggy Pretzman.

• Jan. 15 to Betty McMiller, Jane Faller Hole and Tyler Neal.

• Jan. 16 to Nancy Linebaugh, Tish Hodson Shepherd, Jeanette Ida Noggle, Jim Grant, Kody Ketring, Marilyn Weider, Dorothy Sanders, Jeff Byram, Helen Witt, Tisha Hodson Shepherd and Brian Jones.

• Jan. 17 to Jennifer Teegarden, Kevin Riffell, Tyler Hiestand, Wanda Burke, Anita Brown Unrast, Kenton Moore, Twila Carter, Lois Drew and Ruth Rogers.

Happy anniversary to Zane and Connie Keller on Jan. 12; and Treva and Bob Hamilton (56) on Jan. 14.

Happy belated anniversary to Mark and Cindy Lovejoy (35) on Jan. 3.

Don’t forget to pray for: Tom Brumbaugh Jr., Steve Cunningham, Roger Flory, Albert Duncan, Bill Duncan, Darla Bowman Miller, Cheri Antrobus Davis, Rosemary Goodpaster Wetzel, Pastor Don Brode, Bill Collins, Scott Clark, Steve Schafer, Tom Hawkins, Greg Moody, Connie Apple, Jodie Glick, Ron Kreitzer, Kohen Thwaits, Jerrod Pratt, Keith Starks, Scott and Judy Stahl, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Stacy Dorko, Tracy Bailey, Shannon Peters Hall, Jack Riegle, Bruce Knick, Aiden Turner, Brody Wilson, Terri Martin, Marie Rieman, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Al Bliss, Tim King, Gary Poor, Clinton Linebaugh, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Kenny Borger, Mary Marshall, Jenson Fullerton, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Anthony Joyner, Shirley Mead, Harry Moody, Jim Moody, Betty Grimes, Kathy Magoto, Dean Brewer,

Also, Lisa Hall, Tammy Shapiro, Ken Martin, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Robert Codling, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr., Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Stephen “Brownie” Brown, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch and Bill Schuette.

And, pray for all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases, and may God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

Jamie and I sincerely extend our condolences to the families of: Art Francis, Gene Sharp, Dick Mayo, Bernadine Miller and Karen Beckley Stafford.

Think about it: “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

By Linda Moody

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]

