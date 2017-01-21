Sweet & Sassy: Wintertime can end any time

Thank goodness, we didn’t get some of the forecast weather that was predicted recently. I don’t mind it a bit that it passed over us.

I’m not a fan of heavily fallen snow, frigid temperatures, ice or blustery winds. Not only because of travel reasons, but because you still have to walk when you reach your destination. I am not a fan of falling down, especially if it’s witnessed by a bunch of people or if a broken bone is received because of it.

Call me a wimp, but I’m getting too old to risk damaging the only vehicle that I have, not to mention my life or the lives of those with me or even in the other vehicles around.

I want God to pilot my vehicle when I have to go out and drive in inclement conditions.

Now, with the warm temperatures that we’ve had and that are predicted to continue, it makes me wonder if we’re going to have some kind of storm later on that we’re all going to regret because of the unseasonable weather happenings. I’ll be the first to let people know that I hope I’m very wrong for thinking such a thing. Only God knows and we have to put this all in His hands.

I can handle another mild winter. Let’s hope it stays that way.

This woman doesn’t want to wish away time, but winter, for the most part, can end soon.

•••••

Don’t forget:

• The next Treaty City Seniors dance will be Monday at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville. Dancing is from 1 to 4 p.m. with Tom Everhart serving as deejay.

• Ansonia American Legion will host a steak fry today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion. Cost is $13.

• The second annual ball drop bonanza is set for Feb. 11, after the boys home varsity basketball game in the Ansonia High School gym. Tickets are one for $10 or three for $25. Sponsored by the Ansonia Athletic Boosters, the grand prize is $500. Second prize if $250 and third prize is $100.And, there will be seven other prizes with 10 chances to win. Tickets can be purchased at any home varsity boys basketball game and by calling 337-5141.

• Ansonia United Methodist Church will be showing the movie, “Woodlawn,” on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. It’s a free movie with popcorn.

•••••

Happy birthday to:

• Jan. 25 to Tammy Kaffenberger, Ken DeMange, Teresa Ketring, Florence Dickey Wright, Kirk Harbison, Dianna McCullough and Greg Knick.

• Jan. 26 to Steve Cunningham, Barbara Riffell Helms, Kay Bunch, Terri Martin, Joey Wappelhorst, Jodi Gilpin Morgan, Cassidy York (18) and Carla Kunk.

• Jan. 27 to Aaron Teegarden, Sharon Grice, Ethel Lenker, Chad Beam and Roxanne Meadows.

• Jan. 28 to Debby Summers, David Michael Bowers, Pam Shotz Weaver, Missy Smith and Jerry Oliver.

• Jan. 29 to Debbie Isaacs-Fritz Miller, Shirley Wampler and Debbie Shilt.

• Jan. 30 to Dan Reeser, Rachel Francis, Albert Fleckenstein and Rise Labig.

• Jan. 31 to Betty Grimes and Karen Printz.

Happy belated birthday to Gage Emmins (10) on Jan. 16;

Happy anniversary to Chester and Diana Burns (40) on Jan. 22; Todd and Darla Printz on Jan. 26; and Angie (Rose) and Ron Drees on Jan. 31.

•••••

Don’t forget to pray for: Tom Brumbaugh Jr., Steve Cunningham, Evan Boggs, Rhonda Rodeheffer Rismiller, Roger Flory, Albert Duncan, Jack Good, Bill Duncan, Darla Bowman Miller, Cheri Antrobus Davis, Rosemary Goodpaster Wetzel, Pastor Don Brode, Bill Collins, Scott Clark, Steve Schafer, Tom Hawkins, Greg Moody, Connie Apple, Jodie Glick, Ron Kreitzer, Kohen Thwaits, Jerrod Pratt, Keith Starks, Scott and Judy Stahl, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Stacy Dorko, Tracy Bailey, Shannon Peters Hall, Jack Riegle, Bruce Knick, Aiden Turner, Brody Wilson, Terri Martin, Marie Rieman, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Al Bliss, Tim King, Gary Poor, Clinton Linebaugh, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Kenny Borger, Mary Marshall, Jenson Fullerton, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Anthony Joyner, Shirley Mead, Harry Moody, Jim Moody, Betty Grimes, Kathy Magoto, Dean Brewer,

Also, Lisa Hall, Tammy Shapiro, Ken Martin, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Robert Codling, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr., Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Stephen “Brownie” Brown, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch and Bill Schuette.

And, pray for all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases, and may God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

•••••

Jamie and I sincerely extend our condolences to the families of: Tommy Lunsford, Virginia Shafer, Mary Ann Stockton and Marilyn Sipple.

•••••

Think about it: “Good will is the mightiest practical force in the universe.” — Unknown

By Linda Moody Sweet & Sassy

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]

