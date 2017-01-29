Arcanum News: Trojan fans witness excellence

It was a night to remember on Jan. 21 for fans who attended the boys’ basketball game versus Fort Recovery! The game kicked off with an outstanding performance of the National Anthem by Arcanum fourth-grader Mora Menzie.

Mora’s performance left many in tears or with chills and with everyone feeling proud to be an American! Between the JV and Varsity contest, the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Committee inducted three new HOF members with the addition of Brenda Denlinger Doehrel ‘06, Brooke Strayer Hoying ‘06 and Rex Karns ‘56. The night was topped off with a win as the boys Varsity basketball team under Coach Marcus Bixler and led by freshman Carter Gray’s 23-point performance, knocked off state-ranked Fort Recovery! Congratulations to all on a great night of recognition and performances.

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will sponsor an Old Fashion Hymn Sing on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. This event is offered to the public in keeping with the church’s monthly Gospel Concert Series. The public is invited to come and request their favorite hymns be sung by the congregation. Whether you are a ‘singer’ or a ‘listener,’ it’s an evening of great music and fellowship. Feel free to come and challenge our pianist and organist, and enjoy some of the old hymns that are not necessarily sung in today’s services. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road.

Do you have your tickets yet for the upcoming events at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society? The DCCA Program, John Latini-Guitarist and Folk & Blues Singer will be in concert on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AWTHS located at 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Tickets are $10 from the County Center of the Arts or at the Ben Franklin Store in Arcanum. Organizers state “Latini knows that all the best American music flowers from blues roots, and whether he’s tearing it up at a blues fest or captivating a room with original songs, folk and blues go arm in arm in his music like the blood brothers they are.” Additionally, “Some say his voice reminds them of Louie Armstrong.” Join them for an evening of good music, good humor and good refreshments.

Arcanum Jr. Baseball Signups will be held at the Arcanum ELA on Feb. 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to noon and Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m. This year they will also have online signup on their website arcanumjuniorbaseball.org from Feb. 4-13. Questions? Call Matt Tritschuh at 937-903-2157 or Shane Rhodehamel at 937-459-9873. Kids and parents – have a great ball season this year!

Congratulations to Aiden Psczulkosi of Arcanum-Butler Middle School who won the Darke County Spelling Bee with the word “beige.” This was his second time competing in the competition. This was the second year in a row that an Arcanum student has won the Darke County Spelling Bee.

Coming soon…Kindergarten screening and registration for 2017-18 will take place on April 6 and 7 with registration occurring on April 12 and 13. Specific information on how to make a screening appointment will be posted in mid to late February. Parents considering open enrollment can view policy JECBB – Admission of Inter-district Transfer Students on the district’s web page under the board of education tab for important guidelines.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District has been nominated for “America’s Farmers Growth Rural Education” grant provided by the Monsanto Fund. The district will now begin work on the grant application with the targeted use being for additions to the Outdoor Learning Lab north of the building. Farmer nominations are key factors when the grant application is evaluated. While it only takes one nomination for the district to apply, the more farmers who nominate the school the better the chances for the district to receive the grant. Farmers, please consider assisting the district by taking just a few minutes of your time to complete the on-line nomination. Click on the following link to nominate our school. http://www.americasfarmers.com/commun…/grow-rural-education/ Staff and administrators thank you for your time and assistance!

“Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.” ~John Boswell

“There are two seasonal diversions that can ease the bite of any winter. One is the January thaw. The other is the seed catalogues.” ~Hal Borland

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

