New Madisn News: A moment to review

Flipping a calendar page gives a moment to review the past weeks. In this case it highlighted not just a new month, but a new year, and a new president’s inauguration. Schools hit the midway mark and we either waved off those resolutions for 2017 or we are deep into activating our new goals for this year.

February can hold several red circles on the calendar. Remembering Valentine’s Day and President’s Day is a start. And in February, the wrath of Mother Nature will either unleash blasts of cold and low digit temperatures or put us in sweaters and light jackets. It is Ohio. In my family it is remembering several birthdays. And for New England Patriot and Atlanta Falcon fans, it will be the Superbowl, and for Tri-Village fans it will be tournament time.

Remember to circle the first Saturday to enjoy a chicken meal at the Legion. This Saturday, you can enjoy a good meal beginning at 5 p.m. The updated menu gives you one half of a broasted chicken with the familiar ”sides.”

The Legion will also be planning a sweetheart supper on Feb. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. Be sure and circle Thursday as the chance for burgers and fries. Every week day morning the popular breakfast menu is offered. It opens at 7 a.m. for early birds.

The auxiliary is again offering Girls’ State to young women in the junior class. This opportunity is always rewarding for the girls selected to attend the summer micro government operation. The auxiliary is working with Annette Black, guidance counselor at Tri-Village, to offer this opportunity. The deadline for applications will be April 15, but you can check in now for information.

Brenda Miller, director at the New Madison Public Library, has planned the “The Up All Night” reading event with a free all night reading kit! Hot chocolate and other goodies await anyone over age 18 who join in this adult reading event. If you like to read, you are invited to participate. However, the reading read event started on Jan. 23. The good news: it continues through Feb. 28. That makes you eligible for the drawing. This is a great way to find a new author, or enjoy an old friend who has written past books that you loved. Stop in the library to pick up your book and the “stay awake” kit.

At the school, an early release is coming on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

Congratulations to Norm and Barb Weimer on their anniversary. It is number 60! The couple wed on Feb. 3, 1957, at Beech Grove Church of the Brethren with Dorla Ritchey, pastor, officiating. They have a family that includes Beverly and Joe Shumaker, Cheryl and Tim Branson, Bonnie and Emerson Behee and Tina and Joe Clevenger. They enjoy seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The local couple plans to have a celebration with family.

Another local couple marking an anniversary is Don and Louise Drew. This couple was married 59 years ago. They recently enjoyed time and memories with friends and family members.

A tip of the hat to a couple of students busy with college studies. They were on their respective dean lists: Jordan Dubbs at the University of Dayton and Taylor Dill of Hollansburg, a senior student studying agriculture at Wilmington.

Applause, applause for the girls’ basketball team and their state ranking.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

