Sweet & Sassy: 93-year-old won’t stand for scamming

An area woman, who asked not to be identified, wants to warn other area residents about a scam she recently experienced.

But, she didn’t fall for it.

She told me in a telephone conversation she had recently received a phone call from a man indicating he was from Publisher’s Clearing House.

“I played along with him,” she said. “He knew I was a widow and said I won $5,000 a week for life. Then he wanted to know who I would give it to and asked me some other information about myself, but I gave him a fictitious name and address. We were on the phone for 20 to 25 minutes.”

He said the man put her on “hold,” at one point, indicating he was calling the IRS, and returned to the phone. “You will need to pay $1,499 to get a registration fee and we’ll deliver it this afternoon.”

It was then that the woman called the sheriff’s department, and she was told to hang up on the caller the next time.

“I called him [the caller] back, and he answered, ‘Publisher’s Clearing House,’ and I told him, ‘You give me the $5,000 first,’ and hung up on him,” she said. “I’m 93 years old and glad I got my brains about me and not fall for that crap.”

She is concerned, however, that other people will fall for it and wants area residents to know what she experienced, hoping they don’t.

Kudos goes out to that lady.

