Arcanum News: February is Heart Month

Since February is known as Heart Month, this is the month to raise awareness about heart disease and how people can prevent it — both at home and in the community.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, one in four deaths are caused by heart disease. Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions. Make a difference; you can make healthy changes to lower your risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk: 1) Watch your weight, 2) quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke, 3) control your cholesterol and blood pressure, 4) if you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation; and 5) get active and eat healthy.

Currently the Arcanum High School Alumni Advisory Committee is working on invitations and preparing the address list and it has been quite a monumental task, there are many classmates with unknown addresses or the address listed as their parents’ home address. If you have moved, gotten married and have never received an invitation in the past, that means there is no current address on file for you. Please contact Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-692-6188 or krhodehamel@woh.rr.com with your most recent address or you can register on the Alumni tab on the school website: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/alumni.aspx.

The next Alumni Advisory Committee meeting will be Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. in the AHS Library. The primary purpose of this meeting will be to fold the printed invitations, to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming, attach address labels, and prepare them for mailing. The committee would like to thank the community for supporting their Chicken BBQ dinner last month; these proceeds will go to the Scholarship Fund. This year’s Trojan Alumni Homecoming will be held on April 22, 2017.

Do you have your tickets yet for the upcoming events at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society? The DCCA Program, John Latini-Guitarist and Folk & Blues Singer will be in concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the AWTHS located at 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Tickets are $10 from the County Center of the Arts or at the Ben Franklin Store in Arcanum.

Organizers state, “Latini knows that all the best American music flowers from blues roots, and whether he’s tearing it up at a blues fest or captivating a room with original songs, folk and blues go arm in arm in his music like the blood brothers they are.” Additionally, “Some say his voice reminds them of Louie Armstrong.” Join them for an evening of good music, good humor and good refreshments.

Arcanum Jr. Baseball Sign-ups will be held at the Arcanum ELA on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. This year they will also have online sign-up on their website arcanumjuniorbaseball.org from now through Feb. 13. Questions? Call Matt Trittschuh at 937-903-2157 or Shane Rhodehamel at 937-459-9873. Kids and parents – have a great ball season this year!

Coming soon…kindergarten screening and registration for 2017-18 will take place on April 6 and 7 with registration occurring on April 12 and 13. Specific information on how to make a screening appointment will be posted in mid to late February. Parents considering open enrollment can view policy JECBB – Admission of Inter-district Transfer Students on the district’s web page under the board of education tab for important guidelines.

Six years ago this month I began my freelance writing career penning this weekly column for The Daily Advocate. I have enjoyed getting to know you and writing your family stories and/or announcements. Some weeks there are more things to include in the column than my allotted space and other weeks there are days of worry wondering what will I write about this week. If your club, group, organization has a printed or online newsletter I would love to be added to your mailing list; this will help keep me informed and provide more readership about the ongoing events in our hometown. As always, you can call or email me with updates of announcements you would like included in the paper. Lastly, I would like to thank those of you who have taken the time to send me or give me a thank you or word of encouragement concerning this column; it makes my day to know that I have so many appreciative readers out there.

“February, when the days of winter seem endless and no amount of wistful recollecting can bring back any air of summer.” ~Shirley Jackson

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

