Sweet & Sassy: Mission accomplished

Yes, a mission was accomplished. Remember, me writing about that Mother’s Ring that was found in the Union City area that I had put in my March 25 column?

Julie Gray of Union City, Ohio, asked for my help in getting the word out about the ring she had found, so I figured if I put it in my column that some readers in that area might see it. And, it work.

A few days later, I got a call at home from Ruth Page, former head of the Darke County Humane Society, now living in Union City, Indiana. It was her ring!

And, she thanked me for being a part of it and I’m sure she thanked Julie over and over since it was a gift from her four children, one of whom now is deceased.

How good it is to help people!

Julie also wrote me a note afterwards, which for some unknown reason I couldn’t find as of this writing, telling me about what took place. She too was happy that she could find the rightful owner of that ring.

Now, everybody’s happy!

Well, I’m going to be on another one-week’s vacation, and will return to the office on April 17. Hope to get a lot accomplished. I want to make some changes in my lifestyle that will include healthier living, so I hope I will be energetic and get some physical work done at home.

I need a lot of prayers. I don’t want to sleep that week away. Besides, before the week ends, son Jamie will be ready to send me back to work. Gotta love him.

Don’t forget:

• There will be a Treaty City Seniors dance Monday at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville.

• The next hymn sing at Rose Hill Church will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Ansonia American Legion will host its next fish fry on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

Happy birthday to:

• April 11 to Beth Davis, Amber Kramer Barbour, Greg Zechar, Dan Turner, Sharon Marshall, Brenton Mullens, Ron Kreitzer (65), Preston Deeter and Lewis Lease (80).

• April 12 to Randy Waymire, Patty Thwaits, Tammy Moody Klipstine, Phyllis Coppock Brumbaugh, Ed Riegel, Dean Husted and Rodney Emrick.

• April 13 to Betty McCluskey Birt, Robin Zupp Hesson, Kendra Breaden, Rick Rose, Clarke Moody, Ted Blakeley, Chad Miller and Vern Mangen.

• April 14 to Stacy Kies Lee, Holly Hill, Mike Campbell, Nathan Cox and Levi Dickey.

• April 15 to Charles Dunwoody (100), Dianna Ashley Griffin, Andie Cox, Lori Denniston, Tammy Tollefson, Kary Tollefson, Fred Dakin, Allan Addington, Hanna C. Rice, Kevin Osterloh, Earl Harden, Craig Bowman, and Jill Moore.

• April 16 to Ken Schmitz, Tressa Prasuhn Emmins, Annie Sonner, Kim Warner Hiegel, Carla Hummel, Todd Gasper, Pat Barga, Carla Hummel, Andrea Brookbank Berghoff, Larry Grimes and Ken Mescher.

• April 17 to Joe VanVickle, Amy Hine, Mike Buckmaster, Bob Christian, Kyle Schlechty and Amber Schoen.

Happy belated birthday to Ned Unger on April 2; Jeff Lyme on April 3; and Connie Imel (80) on April 7.

Happy anniversary to: Ron and Mary Kreitzer on April 11; Sharon and Randy Fourman and Tom and Annette Livingston, all on April 14; Kelly and Crissy Moody, Lori and Mark Kimmel and Bill and Jana Bruggeman, all on April 16.

Happy belated anniversary to Teresa and Richard Bowman on April 4.

Don’t forget to pray for: Tom Brumbaugh Jr., Mason Osterloh, Marilyn Peterson, Harry Moody, Gary Foureman, Kent Clark, Kyndal Wynk, Ron Kreitzer, Vickie Martin, Betty Kremer, Jeff Stump, Stacy Dorko, Charlotte Metzcar, Vicki Wilker Gibson, Carl Francis, Evan Boggs, Rhonda Rodeheffer Rismiller, Janet Bolin, Shirley Miller, Roger Flory, Albert Duncan, Jack Good, Bill Duncan, Keith Starks, Darla Bowman Miller, Cheri Antrobus Davis, Scott Clark, Steve Schafer, Tom Hawkins, Greg Moody, Connie Apple, Jodie Glick, Kohen Thwaits, Jerrod Pratt, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Tracy Bailey, Shannon Peters Hall, Jack Riegle, Bruce Knick, Aiden Turner, Brody Wilson, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Al Bliss, Tim King, Gary Poor, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Shirley Mead, Kathy Magoto,

Also, Wanda and Joe Bailey, Shelly Hoffman, Lisa Hall, Tammy Shapiro, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan Bridges, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr., Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch and Bill Schuette.

And, pray for all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases, and may God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

Jamie and I sincerely extend our condolences to the families of: Dan Myers, Barb Agne, Virginia Jones (Bennie’s mother), Rheta Johnson, Ellie Bowman and Betty Smith.

Think about it: “We learn with our eyes and ears. The mouth has little to do with it.” — Unknown

