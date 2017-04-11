New Madison News: A special time of year

The community egg hunt had sunshine and warming temperatures last weekend. Children had a good time with the tradition of this special season.

Local churches all welcome worshipers on Easter Sunday. Here in the community it is 10 a.m. at the Harrison Street Baptist Church and at the Universalist Church. The service begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church.

The Methodist Church will have an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m.

The community-wide Good Friday service is planned at Cedar Grove Church this year at 7 p.m.

National Library Week is scheduled April 9-15 Spotlighting the relevancy of libraries across the nation, the local facility will have Tri-Village class visits. Stop in an browse for a book on gardening, Easter traditions or simply a “good read.”

Book Club selections are Jodi Picoult’s “Small Great Things” and Jane Rosen’s “Nine Women, One Dress.” If you are interested in joining a book club, contact Brenda Miller, director. Or just read the selections with friends for a good discussion. Picoult’s book will certainly stimulate talk.

Be sure to complete your survey for the library. That information is going to direct the library’s materials and programming. It is due April 30.

School marches on during this final quarter of the academic year but takes a break with an early release at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 and a time out of the classroom through Monday, April 17.

Congratulations to walkers and runners in the FFA sponsored Clayton Murphy 5K last weekend. The sun decided to brighten the skies.

Enjoy this special time of year. Maybe we can hang those coats in the back of the closet!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

