Versailles News: Happy Easter!

I would like to share a story that Pat Showalter recently sent to me.

“The grandkids were four and five years old and I was babysitting them when their bird died. Mike and Barb decided they had to have a funeral. The rest of the day was spent preparing. They found a small box and decorated it. It was a beautiful box, and they put the bird in, covering it carefully with a little blanket they had made. One of them had the Bible, the other a toy horn and the little box casket. At the back of the property by a tree, they had a funeral. They pretended to read from the Bible, blew the horn for music, sang and also cried. To tell you the truth it was a real ordeal.

The next morning the kids were up early and dashed out to the burial site with a shovel. They dug the gravesite, expecting to find it empty as their bird had surely gone to heaven. They were so disappointed to find the bird still wrapped in its shroud. Once again they had a funeral and reburial. This ritual went on for two more days. When their parents came home from their trip I told them, “as soon as the kids go to bed tonight, go dig up that darn bird and get rid of it.”

The next morning the grandkids were digging for the bird but could not find it. Finally their bird had gone to heaven. They were thrilled.”

This Sunday is Easter Sunday the pinnacle of our Christian salvation. We should be thrilled as well. If there had not been a need for our salvation there would never have been the birth of our savior. Jesus became flesh; born to die for our redemption. His life was not taken rather he freely gave himself as payment for all our injustices against God. This truth is more important than any other historical event, ever, bar none, yet it’s so beyond our comprehension, because the story didn’t end at the grave. Through His resurrection from the dead, He triumphed good over evil, sin and death for all mankind and that is the religious truth which is sometime ignored.

It was our weaknesses that he carried, our sufferings that he endured, while we thought of him as stricken, as one struck by God and afflicted. But he was pierced for our offenses, crushed for our sins; upon him was the punishment that makes us whole, by his stripes we were healed. We had all gone astray like sheep, each following his own way; but the Lord laid upon him the guilt of us all. (Isaiah 53:4-6)

What happened over 2000 years ago and was prophesied in the book of Isaiah describes our present time. Proof is in the statistics. Although 84 percent of the world’s population identifies with religion, only 31 percent of the population is Christian of which there are over 33,000 Christian denominations. But this is not a rebuke but rather confirmation that we have each gone our own way. We can rejoice in the knowledge that Jesus Christ, the only son of God, conceived by the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary, suffered, died was buried and rose again for us all. Therefore we are united into one body and one spirit, through one baptism, called to the one hope; one God and Father of us all, who is above all, through all, and in all. Or put another way, have a blessed and beautiful Easter!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The last fish fry of the season is at Yorkshire Goat Farmers from 5 – 8 p.m. The Versailles Vet’s Club offers one last night smelt dinner fry from 4 – 7 p.m. tonight (04/14).

Birthday wishes to Wilma Walker (101), Maggie Brewer (96), Kate Hartzell (5), Brian Voisard, Amanda Vencill, Joanna Cruz, Cory Donbrock, Blake Brewer, Florence Schwartz, Natalie Klosterman, Katie Huwer, Lacey Henninger, Nicole Meyers, Bob Magoto, John Poeppelman, Mackenzie Berning, Emily McClure, Jenna McClure, Angie Bruns, Grace Ruhenkamp, Kari Mangen, Cheryl Pothast, Ben Gilmore, Julie Deeter, Cathy Graves, Phil Mangen, Wendi Wilson, James Magoto, Eileen Prenger, Jared Turner, Jerry Wilker, Megan Ward, Trevor Mescher, Mark Cordonnier, Dane Cromwell, Melynda Moore, Hayden Shields, Janet Luthman, and Ethan Shields as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Jill and Eric

Rhoades (7), Cristy and Pastor Kelly Moody (23), Kathy and Steve Monnin (24), Diane and Stanley Niekamp (25), Ann and Mitch Eiting, Anne and Rob Klamar (25), Jane and Dale Meier, Donna and Glenn Monnin (47), Judy and Ron Hoelscher (51), Barb and Bill Ahrens (52), Vickie and Al Hetrick (53), Marjorie and Gene Speelman (61). Special hello to Gertrude Vandepitte.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Ray Simon, Rhonda Poling, Ron Vogel, Donna and Terry Black, Ron Bruner, Barb Hart, Connie Ecabert, Wanda and Joe Bailey, Wilma Didier, Dave Buxton, Conrad Phlipot, Betty Kremer, Vickie Cottrell, Sally Tebbe, Dan Roseberry, Denny Grilliot, Sheila Spahr, Beverly Brown, Linda Kendinger, Steve Youngker, Harold Langston, Sr., Julie Keihl, Joan Magoto, Jeanne Brandon, Ruth Haft, Rosie Pearson, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Sondra Spangler, Mary and Mike Barga, Anabelle Subler, Jeanette Simon, Julia Billenstein, Merilyn Borchers, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Levadia Barga, Jack Borgerding, Dan Monnin, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Cyril Frantz, Michelle Ullom, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith, Brian Voisard, and all those not mentioned by name who are ill, suffering, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers and their caregivers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Lydia Schoen (8), Barb Agne (85) Yvonne Ridenour (85), Marion “Red” Grillot (95), and Dorothy Rhoades (97), also remembering the lives of Bertha McEldowney, Georgetta Monnin, Denny Winner, Betty Magoto, Bernard Shappie, Erna Voisard, Collette Weaver, Paul Rike, Shirley Cordonnier, Gordon Yount, Edward Stephan, Dale Snyder, Roger Magoto, Bernice Paulus, Dorothy Barga, Helen Fullenkamp, Jeff Dirksen, Mike Sirch, Edna Wilt, Ruth Oliver, Gene Cooley, Glen Shappie, Lucille Coffield, Val Francis, Della Kueterman, Gary Hess, Richard Wuebker, Norman Bubeck, Marinus Ruschau, Esther Baltes and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Earth’s saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart.” ~Unknown

“Jesus said I love you this much and he stretched out his arms to the cross and died for us.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

