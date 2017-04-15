Sweet & Sassy: Vacation…so far so good

This past week was a working vacation. Guess you call it spring cleaning.

I am ready to get more organized at home, and I’ve already put a big dent in things.

Don’t consider myself a hoarder because I can walk through my rooms, but it’s time to let go. Should have listened to my sister, Brenda, long ago.

“If you don’t you use it for a certain period of time, get rid of it.” That’s probably not what she said exactly, but I got the gist of her meaning.

I can relate now, but I’ll never be perfect in that regards.

I am admittedly a clutterer and a procrastinator and that makes matter worse.

We down-sized a lot when we moved here 9 1/2 years ago and now I feel like I need another down-sizing.

However, Brenda shouldn’t have told me that I needed a hobby or a collection…whatever. I listened to another piece of advice from her quite a while ago and now I have plenty…angels, patriotic items and books, not to mention bills and dust.

Plus, I may still have some of the other items I decided to take up as a hobby, such as apples, chickens, NASCAR, baskets, Coca-Cola collectibles, plus some holiday decorations. There were a lot of all of these, but I decided to get rid of a bunch of it in that move nearly 10 years ago.

I am sure I will feel good when it’s over, but to my defense, I have a lot to save. I’ll just have to weigh the good, the bad and the ugly.

Wish me well to get the job done soon. I’m gonna need it.

In the meantime, it’s back to work on Monday.

Don’t forget:

• There will be a Treaty City Seniors dance Monday at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville.

• Ansonia American Legion will host its next fish fry on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

Happy birthday to:

• April 18 to Brian Harrod (35), Derek Schmitz, Katrina Widener, Jeanne Lyme, Delbert Fourman, Jerry Wilker and Dustin Wilker.

• April 19 to Denise Mayo Lee, Connie Keller, Dan Whittington, Renee Whittington and Debbie Reel.

• April 20 to Taylor Nicole Meadows, Michael Kerrigan and Monica Gibbs Saintignon.

• April 21 to Sue Grile, Frank Barrow, Maggie Jenkins, Megan Ward, Paige Heck and Ed Dingman Sr.

• April 22 to Alma Bruns, Greg Amspaugh, Dixie Gray, Scott Rudnick, Marvin Peters, Andrea Baker Gray, Scott Gibboney, Cary VandeGrift and Don DeMange.

• April 23 to Danny Batten, Andy Gates, Kim Fourman Freeman, Bill Burk, Kevin Collins, George Stammen, Dave Bullard, Donna Howdieshell, Candice Kendall, Bill Merz, Ryan Benge and Ronnie Mayo.

• April 24 to Rick Bubeck, Cheryl Emmons, Shari Best Wappelhorst, Angie Eastridge Jones, Ron Greeson, Jeff Peters, Phyllis Turner, Starr Schmitmeyer, Carol Good and Jeff Schricker.

Happy anniversary to: Ron and Cindy Cox on May 19; Ron and Laura Turner on May 21; and Jason and Kori Weiss on May 24.

Don’t forget to pray for: Tom Brumbaugh Jr., Mason Osterloh, Marilyn Peterson, Harry Moody, Gary Foureman, Kent Clark, Kyndal Wynk, Ron Kreitzer, Vickie Martin, Betty Kremer, Jeff Stump, Stacy Dorko, Charlotte Metzcar, Vicki Wilker Gibson, Carl Francis, Evan Boggs, Rhonda Rodeheffer Rismiller, Janet Bolin, Shirley Miller, Roger Flory, Albert Duncan, Jack Good, Bill Duncan, Keith Starks, Darla Bowman Miller, Cheri Antrobus Davis, Scott Clark, Steve Schafer, Tom Hawkins, Greg Moody, Connie Apple, Jodie Glick, Kohen Thwaits, Jerrod Pratt, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Tracy Bailey, Shannon Peters Hall, Jack Riegle, Bruce Knick, Aiden Turner, Brody Wilson, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Al Bliss, Tim King, Gary Poor, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Shirley Mead, Kathy Magoto,

Also, Wanda and Joe Bailey, Shelly Hoffman, Lisa Hall, Tammy Shapiro, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan Bridges, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr., Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch and Bill Schuette.

And, pray for all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases, and may God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

Jamie and I send our condolences out to the family of Dorothy Rhoades and Robert Lyons.

Think about it: “It’s all emotion. But there’s nothing wrong with emotion. When we are in love, we are not rational; we are emotional. When we are on vacation, we are not rational; we are emotional.” — Frank Luntz

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]

