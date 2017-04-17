Arcanum News: It’s a girl for Bushes!

No April Fool’s – it’s a girl! On April 1, 2017, Delanie Jae Bush made her entrance into this world to Tannis and Kylie (Smith) Bush of Milford, Ohio. Delanie weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. Proud grandparents are Chad and Melanie Smith of Arcanum.

Proud great-grandparents are Mona and Forest Bingham of Arcanum, Rae Ann Smith and the late Jerry Smith of Florida, Ken Greene of Arizona and Anita Mobley of Maryland.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is offering Spring Self-Guided Historic Driving Tours of Old One and Two- Room School Houses in Twin and Van Buren Township in Darke County. Brochures can be downloaded from the web site www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org or picked up at AWTHS and selected Arcanum and Greenville locations. The kick-off will be May 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon at AWTHS, 123 W. George in Arcanum. Details and information are available on-site. Participate and learn about early education, most properties are private and not open to the public.

Arcanum Old Fashioned Days is just a month away! Planning has been going on for some time and organizers would like to announce a new featured entertainment for 2017. DockDogs® will be coming this year for a weekend competition. The plan is three events: Big Air® – a “long jump” where the dog jumps off the dock over a pool of water to grab a throw toy, Extreme Vertical™ – a “high jump” where the dog jumps to grab a bumper toy raised higher and higher over the water, and Speed Retrieve™ – a “timed event” where the dog is released and clocked for the amount of time it takes them to run and grab a suspended toy at the end of the pool.

This event has received sponsorship from the following local businesses: be sure to stop by and thank them. They include Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Creme de la Creme Cakery, RJ Warner Insurance Agency, Troutwine Insurance Agency, Diane Evans, State Farm Insurance, Brehm’s Popcorn, Blue Spruce Realty, Petey’s Pizza, Dave Knapp Ford, Westfall Plumbing and Heating, Johnston Chiropractic, JAFE Decorating, Don’s Body Shop, A.R. Winery, Front Street Inn, Tony Roberts, Nationwide Insurance, and Kreitzer Funeral Home. Keep an eye on this page for more information about this event and other happenings about the upcoming Arcanum Old Fashioned Days.

For more information about DockDogs® and their events, check out their website: www.dockdogs.com.

This year’s high school varsity high school game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton will feature the Arcanum Trojans versus the Franklin-Monroe Jets on April 21 at 7 p.m. What an awesome opportunity to get to play in a minor league stadium for our youth. If you have never been to the stadium, this would be a great night to support the team and check it out!

April 6 marked the 100th anniversary of the date when the United States entered the Great War in Europe, World War I, a.k.a. The War to End All Wars. Many Ohioans participated actively in World War I including Brigadier General Edward Sigerfoos of Arcanum. A total of 200,293 draftees, volunteers, and Ohio National Guardsmen represented the state in the military. Approximately 6,500 Ohio troops died from battle wounds or disease during the war. Ohio hosted Camp Sherman (near Chillicothe), one of the largest military training camps in the United States.

One of those to die from battle wounds was Brig Gen. Edward Sigerfoos; an 1885 graduate from Arcanum High School, and in 1891 from Ohio State University, Edward entered the Army as a lieutenant. Brig. Gen. Sigerfoos was the highest-ranking American officer killed during World War 1. He died in Meuse-Argonne, France on Oct. 7, 1918. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery with his wife Opal beside him. Brig. Gen. Sigerfoos was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal.

The dress sword worn by Brig. Gen. Sigerfoos and his commendations were donated to the Garst Museum by his son, Col. Edward Sigerfoos. The sword and his duty list can be viewed at the museum in the first floor military room display. More can be learned of Brig. Gen Sigerfoos’ career in Arcanum Chronicles and Arcanum Sesquicentennial Book; both are available at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society.

“No winter lasts forever, no spring skips its turn. April is a promise that May is bound to keep, and we know it.” ~Hal Borland

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

