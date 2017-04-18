New Madison News: Book full of memories

Small towns keep people entwined as times slip into memory. School memories and businesses that once flourished are shared experiences.

That is a motivating reason for the Friends of the New Madison Public Library to compile a book with snippets of memories to preserve the best of village times as it involved library visits. If you enjoyed some special book adventures with favorite authors, appreciated inspiring librarians or shared book time with family or friends, share it with the community in a publication titled “Tapestries.”

Photos are welcome additions. Favorite recipes, especially cookies that have been served at so many special library events, are encouraged. Did you make fudge or other candy for those great school fair booths? Was your casserole gracing carry-in dinners? The collection is underway and you need to contribute. Entries need to be submitted soon. The editing and printing has a planned holiday debut! If you want to help make this a community event, call 996-1741 for information or drop it off at the library.

Also a reminder to mark the questions on the library survey and return in to the library for future planning.

Members of the American Legion recently celebrated with those with memberships for honored years: Donald Simpson, 40 years; Gene Shively, 25 years; Russel Bennett, 20 years; Ellis Bates, 20 years; Herbert Hiatt, 15 years; Francis Griser, five years.

In case you want to schedule dinner “out,” the auxiliary will have a spaghetti supper on April 29. Mary Harter will be making the sauce and you can count on bread sticks, salad, pudding dessert and a drink for $6.

It is pleasant to be out driving and see all of the spring flowers. There can’t be a favorite because each one sends the message of hope anew.

Congratulations this week to the Nealeigh youngsters. Grennan and Charlotte Bartlett-Nealeigh have been publicized for appearing on national television. The students at Tri-Village knew the artistic talents of their grandfather, Tim Nealeigh, who taught French classes for many years at the local school. Their grandmother, Katheleen, taught in Greenville.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

