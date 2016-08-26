Versailles girls golf beats Fort Recovery

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat Fort Recovery 205-250 in a Midwest Athletic Conference girls golf match on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Lauren Durham was the match medalist as she shot a 45 on the front nine. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Heitkamp shot a 47, Jorja Pothast shot a 55, Anna Groff shot a 58, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 58, and Morgan Barlage shot a 59.

Emily Bruns led Fort Recovery with a nine-hole round of 59, Ellie Keller shot a 60, Kristen Keller shot a 64, Erin Litmer shot a 67, Sophie Timmerman shot a 70, and Lydia Schmitz shot a 76.

Versailles improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the MAC with the win.