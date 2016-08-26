Versailles boys golf defeats Fort Recovery

CELINA – The Versailles boys golf team beat Fort Recovery 180-190 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

Versailles’ Kyle Cotner and Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker shared match medalist honors as they both shot a 42 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Tigers, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 47, Preston Platfoot shot a 49, Connor VanSkyock shot a 50, and Alex Groff shot a 53.

Fort Recovery’s Micaiah Cox also shared match medalist honors with a round of 42, Austin Pohl shot a 48, Harrison Kaup shot a 49, Austin Faller shot a 51, Calvin Rammel shot a 54, and Grant Knapke shot a 55.

Versailles improved to 3-0 overall and in the MAC with the victory.