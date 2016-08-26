Versailles football team defeats Celina

DARKE COUNTY – Versailles beat Celina 13-7 while other Darke County football games were postponed because of storms.

Greenville’s game at Eaton was postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday with the Green Wave leading 20-0 with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Devin Hendrix ran for a 7-yard touchdown, Logan Eldridge ran for a 41-yard touchdown, and Bradley Mead caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Phillips for the Wave.

Tri-Village’s game against Dayton Jefferson has been postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission will be free to the game, which is scoreless with 9:29 left in the first quarter.

Bradford’s game against New Bremen has been postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday. The Railroaders trail the Cardinals 2-0.

Mississinawa Valley’s game against Union City, Indiana, has been postponed until 3 p.m. Saturday. The Blackhawks trail 12-0 in the first quarter.

Arcanum’s game at Riverside has been postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans trail 28-21.

Ohio high school football scores

Ada 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Akr. Ellet 21, Akr. Springfield 14

Akr. Hoban 42, Can. McKinley 14

Akr. SVSM 46, Akr. Firestone 6

Alliance Marlington 35, Poland Seminary 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 22, Mineral Ridge 18

Anna 28, Arlington 0

Archbold 17, Hicksville 7

Ashland Crestview 27, Galion Northmor 6

Ashtabula Lakeside 26, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Ashville Teays Valley 31, Williamsport Westfall 24

Athens 41, Vincent Warren 0

Attica Seneca E. 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 20

Avon 21, Strongsville 14

Avon Lake 23, Elyria 21

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Caldwell 6

Barberton 34, Norton 6

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 163, Tiffin Calvert 35

Beaver Eastern 64, Millersport 6

Bedford 68, Berea-Midpark 34

Bellevue 38, Huron 3

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Fredericktown 7

Belmont Union Local 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Belpre 0

Bidwell River Valley 51, Reedsville Eastern 27

Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 21

Bluffton 27, Cory-Rawson 0

Bowling Green 34, Rossford 25

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36, Parma Padua 34

Brunswick 17, Medina Highland 14

Bryan 28, Van Wert 19

Bucyrus Wynford 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Burton Berkshire 33, Painesville Harvey 6

Caledonia River Valley 48, Upper Sandusky 12

Can. Glenoak 42, Woodside, Va. 17

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Canfield S. Range 24, McDonald 14

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Worthington Christian 13

Centerburg 31, Utica 19

Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Amherst Steele 17

Chardon 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Chesapeake 40, Oak Hill 14

Chillicothe Huntington 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 28

Chillicothe Unioto 7, McArthur Vinton County 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 41, Jamestown Greeneview 22

Circleville Logan Elm 26, Chillicothe Zane Trace 24

Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Parma Normandy 0

Clyde 49, Tiffin Columbian 0

Cols. Bexley 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20

Cols. Briggs 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 40, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. South 41, Cols. East 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 26, Cols. St. Charles 14

Cols. Walnut Ridge 8, Cols. Watterson 3

Cols. Whetstone 9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6

Columbia Station Columbia 29, Independence 21

Columbiana Crestview 55, Cle. Collinwood 14

Convoy Crestview 40, Rockford Parkway 27

Copley 35, Twinsburg 28

Cortland Lakeview 24, Campbell Memorial 21

Coshocton 38, Navarre Fairless 0

Creston Norwayne 45, Akr. Manchester 14

Cuyahoga Falls 13, Kent Roosevelt 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, LaGrange Keystone 13

Defiance Ayersville 59, Edon 6

Delaware Hayes 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13

Delta 53, Tol. Christian 0

Dover 45, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

Dresden Tri-Valley 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 7

Dublin Jerome 58, Logan 0

E. Palestine 37, Salem 35

East Carter, Ky. 33, W. Union 0

Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Elyria Cath. 44, Sheffield Brookside 0

Erie McDowell, Pa. 31, Warren Howland 10

Findlay 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0

Ft. Recovery 21, Sidney Lehman 20

Gahanna Cols. Academy 62, Grove City Christian 0

Galion 49, Bucyrus 7

Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Middlefield Cardinal 32

Geneva 16, Madison 15

Genoa Area 52, Tol. Scott 12

Gibsonburg 64, Bloomdale Elmwood 26

Grafton Midview 29, Lorain 26

Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Spencerville 7

Hanoverton United 38, Malvern 20

Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Paulding 23

Heath 63, Warsaw River View 0

Hebron Lakewood 20, Amanda-Clearcreek 19

Hilliard Davidson 26, Grove City 10

Holland Springfield 51, Fremont Ross 32

Hubbard 20, Bay Village Bay 0

Hudson 17, Austintown Fitch 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Ashland Mapleton 7

Johnstown-Monroe 29, Chillicothe 12

Kansas Lakota 37, Arcadia 7

Kirtland 31, Chagrin Falls 7

Lakeside Danbury 37, Vanlue 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 35, Conneaut 17

Leipsic 43, Dola Hardin Northern 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Hilliard Darby 10

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Lexington 24, Ontario 6

Liberty Center 14, Defiance Tinora 10

Lima Bath 28, Delphos St. John’s 27

Lima Sr. 24, Middletown 17

Lisbon Beaver 36, Akr. North 0

London Madison Plains 44, Cedarville 0

Louisville 21, Canfield 17

Louisville Aquinas 35, Alliance 14

Lucas 49, E. Can. 27

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, OT

Mansfield Sr. 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 7

Mantua Crestwood 39, Beloit W. Branch 26

Marietta 51, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Marion Pleasant 42, Cin. Shroder 0

Martins Ferry 74, Rayland Buckeye 0

Massillon Perry 24, Vandalia Butler 14

Massillon Tuslaw 16, Smithville 15

Maumee 20, Tol. Bowsher 14, 2OT

McComb 45, Carey 0

Mechanicsburg 49, W. Jefferson 18

Medina 55, Lakewood 0

Mentor 57, Massillon Washington 31

Milan Edison 50, Oberlin Firelands 17

Millbury Lake 26, Montpelier 20

Mogadore Field 34, Minerva 0

Monroeville 47, Crestline 13

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Mt. Orab Western Brown 20, Hillsboro 0

Mt. Vernon 22, Marion Harding 20

N. Baltimore 40, Holgate 6

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35, Southington Chalker 0

N. Royalton 38, N. Ridgeville 20

New Lexington 24, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

New Middletown Spring. 31, Brookfield 27

New Philadelphia 14, Can. Cent. Cath. 6

Newark 41, Zanesville 0

Newport, Ky. 16, Cin. Finneytown 14

Northwood 42, Elmore Woodmore 28

Oak Harbor 42, Fostoria 14

Oberlin 26, New London 22

Olmsted Falls 33, Parma 18

Orwell Grand Valley 19, Jefferson Area 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Mississauga North Prep, Ontario 13

Peninsula Woodridge 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14

Perry 35, Painesville Riverside 28

Perrysburg 47, Oregon Clay 7

Pickerington N. 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 13

Pomeroy Meigs 42, Gallipolis Gallia 7

Portsmouth W. 26, Proctorville Fairland 20

Richmond Edison 29, E. Liverpool 14

Richwood N. Union 49, Marion Elgin 15

Rittman 47, Richmond Hts. 8

Rocky River 53, Fairview 13

Rootstown 28, Newton Falls 7

Salineville Southern 33, Bridgeport 22

Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Sebring McKinley 24, Windham 20

Shadyside 41, Magnolia, W.Va. 14

Sherwood Fairview 21, Wauseon 15

Solon 36, Aurora 6

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Green 41

Strasburg-Franklin 41, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Streetsboro 42, Ravenna SE 20

Struthers 42, Youngs. Liberty 12

Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Dalton 28

Sullivan Black River 50, Collins Western Reserve 7

Swanton 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 6

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Tallmadge 27, Ravenna 24, OT

Temperance Bedford, Mich. 44, Tol. St. Francis 21

Thornville Sheridan 35, Granville 23

Tol. Cent. Cath. 31, Cols. Hartley 28

Tol. Rogers 21, Sylvania Southview 12

Tol. Whitmer 29, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20

Tontogany Otsego 42, Metamora Evergreen 12

Toronto 36, Wellsville 16

Uniontown Lake 17, Akr. Garfield 0

Vermilion 28, Lorain Clearview 20

Versailles 13, Celina 7

Vienna Mathews 49, Ashtabula St. John 6

W. Salem NW 41, Loudonville 7

Wadsworth 27, Ashland 24

Warren Champion 42, Atwater Waterloo 27

Warren Harding 35, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Warrensville Hts. 59, Cle. John Marshall 6

Washington C.H. 42, Johnstown Northridge 26

Waverly 39, Piketon 0

Westerville N. 24, Groveport-Madison 21

Westlake 30, Eastlake N. 28

Whitehall-Yearling 39, Cols. Ready 25

Wickliffe 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6

Willard 31, Castalia Margaretta 24

Willoughby S. 33, Chardon NDCL 19

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32, Paden City, W.Va. 0

Wooster Triway 27, Millersburg W. Holmes 26

Youngs. Boardman 41, Youngs. East 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cin. Glen Este vs. Cin. Princeton, ppd. to Aug 27.

Batavia Clermont NE vs. Fayetteville-Perry, ppd. to Aug 27.

Carlisle vs. Franklin, ppd. to Aug 27.

Loveland vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Anderson vs. Middletown Fenwick, ppd. to Aug 27.

Hamilton vs. Milford, ppd. to Aug 27.

E. Central, Ind. vs. Harrison, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Moeller vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd. to Aug 27.

Fairfield vs. Centerville, ppd. to Aug 27.

Greenville vs. Eaton, ppd. to Aug 27.

Kettering Alter vs. Kettering Fairmont, ppd. to Aug 27.

Fairborn vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ppd. to Aug 27.

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. St. Paris Graham, ppd. to Aug 27.

Union City, Ind. vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ppd. to Aug 27.

Dublin Coffman vs. Springfield, ppd. to Aug 27.

Versailles’ Eric Knapke (51) and Grant Keller (50) make a tackle during a football game against Celina on Friday night in Celina. Versailles won 13-7. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Versailles-WEB-1.jpg Versailles’ Eric Knapke (51) and Grant Keller (50) make a tackle during a football game against Celina on Friday night in Celina. Versailles won 13-7. Chuck Runner|For The Daily Advocate

Other Darke County games postponed by storms

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.