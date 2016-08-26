Versailles football team comes from behind to defeat Celina

CELINA – The Versailles Tigers opened the season with a 13-7 come-from-behind victory on Friday night in Celina.

The Tigers trailed 7-0 at the half before outscoring Celina 13-0 in the second half.

“We played about as ugly as we could have,” Versailles football coach Adam Miller said. “Give all the credit in the world to the kids; they never gave up.”

The defense kept the Tigers in the game until the offense got on track. The Celina defense blitzed Versailles most of the night, resulting in some Tiger miscues.

The Tigers held the Bulldogs 127 total yards. The Versailles defense held Celina to four first downs in the game.

The Tigers ran for 187 yards and threw for 64 yards. Alex Wendel threw a touchdown pass to Keaton McEldowney. Garrett Thompson scored on and 80-yard run. Thompson finished with 127 yards on the night.

Celina scored on its second possession of the game. The Bulldogs went 80 yards, scoring on a 25-yard run.

The Bulldogs did not threaten the rest of the game, gaining only 47 yards on all other possessions.

With the game tied at 7-7, the Tigers took possession at their own 20 yard line. Thompson was stopped at the line, spun around, and a Celina defender tried to strip the ball. Thompson held on, turned up field and raced 80 yards for the go ahead touchdown.

“That’s just an effort play,” Miller said. “He was stopped, and he kept his legs going, and we had guys blocking down field as well.”

The extra point was missed, but the Tigers took a 13-7 lead.

The Bulldogs would have one last chance as the Tigers were forced to punt in the final two minutes of the game. A high kick allowed the Tiger punt team to get down field and the returner muffed the punt. Tanner Bey jumped on the ball, ensuring a Tiger victory.

