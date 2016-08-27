Greenville girls tennis team sweeps West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON – The Greenville girls tennis team swept West Carrollton 5-0 in straight sets on Thursday.

Natalie Milligan beat Maddie Mills in first singles, Anna Manges beat Nigora Aripova in second singles, and Abby Swensen beat Raifa Aripova in third singles.

In first doubles Molly Hunt and Larisa Schmitmeyer bea tMaria Bunay and Michelle Hwang while in second doubles Casey Malott and Marabelle Lance beat Chloe Carmack and Ashley Delacruz.

Greenville improved to 5-0 with the win. The Lady Wave will play at Bellefontaine on Monday.