Ansonia football loses season opener to Africentric Early College

COLUMBUS – The Ansonia football team started the 2016 season with a loss to Africentric Early College on Friday night in Columbus.

Africentric took a 6-0 first quarter lead. Ansonia got on the scoreboard in the second quarter but trailed 12-6 at halftime.

Africentric extended its lead to 24-12 in the third quarter. The Tigers outscored the Nubians 12-8 in the fourth quarter but lost 32-24.

Jarvis Thwaits led Ansonia’s offense as he carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Devyn Sink had eight carries for 21 yards, and Aydan Sanders had four carries for 11 yards.

Matthew Shook was 3-of-7 passing for 57 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown.

Sink completed one pass for 29 yards.

Hunter Muir was Ansonia’s leading receiver, catching three balls for 73 yards and one touchdown. Sanders caught one pass for 13 yards.

Muir led Ansonia with nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Trevor Beam had seven stops including one for a loss. Sanders also made seven tackles and intercepted one pass.

Ansonia will start Cross County Conference play on Friday at Tri-County North.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Ansonia-logo-WEB-7.jpg

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.