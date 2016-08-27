Versailles’ Joe Spitzer wins Bob Schul Invitational at Milton-Union

WEST MILTON – Versailles junior cross country runner Joe Spitzer started out the season with a victory at Milton-Union’s Bob Schul Invitational on Saturday morning.

Joe Spitzer won the small Division II-Division III high school boys race, which included 333 runners, with a time of 16:33.5. He beat the second-place finisher, Fairfield’s Noah Richmond, by more than 21 seconds.

As a team the Versailles boys finished eighth out of 30 squads in the Division II-III meet, which also included teams from Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village.

Along with Joe Spitzer, Noah Pleiman finished 10th overall in 17:32.5 for Versailles, Brooks Blakeley finished 63rd in 18:55.1, Mitchell Huelskamp finished 73rd in 19:03.8, Adam Gehret finished 90th in 19:29.9, Stuart Baltes finished 107th in 19:55.2, Jacob Wenig finished 113th in 20:05.7, Caden Schulze finished 119th in 20:14.4, Brody Hyre finished 126th in 20:26.8, Alex Brewer finished 161st in 21:17.7, Alex Barga finished 192nd in 22:11.0, Brian Heitkamp finished 197th in 22:22.6, Ben Rose finished 206th in 22:35.7, Kyle Wuebker finished 211th in 22:38.6, Jarrod Wagner finished 220th in 22:43.5, Justin Besecker finished 223rd in 22:49.3, Luke Shellhaas finished 235th in 23:16.6, Blake Schulze finished 239th in 23:29.0, Ben Hole finished 248th in 23:53.1, Dylan Johnson finished 252nd in 23:58.7, Tyler Pleiman finished 258th in 24:15.2, Logan Miller finished 263rd in 24:26.5, Aydan Moran finished 295th in 26:19.7, Dylan Meyer finished 296th in 26:23.3, James McClure finished 309th in 27:59.4, Andrew Harshbarger finished 320th in 29:07.9, and Adam Cordonnier finished 332nd in 36:45.4.

The Franklin Monroe boys finished 16th in the Division II-III race. Cole Good led the Jets with a time of 17:53.3 to place 23rd overall, John Myers finished 88th in 19:25.0, Zach Gilliland finished 98th in 19:45.1, Ross Thayer finished 159th in 21:12.8, Xavier Gilliland finished 176th in 21:44.9, Jacob Meyer finished 178th in 21:47.9, Justin Chen finished 201st in 22:25.7, Alex Schmitmeyer finished 217th in 22:40.1, Isaac Schmitmeyer finished 242nd in 23:41.5, Adrian Nelson finished 303rd in 26:58.7, Hunter Willoughby finished 306th in 27:15.7, and Jonathan Chen finished 327th in 30:55.3.

Arcanum’s boys finished 21st in the Division II-III meet. Isaac Stephens led the Trojans with a 27th place finish in 17:59.6, Tanner Delk finished 89th in 19:29.1, Dakota White finished 132nd in 20:34.4, Ethan Moores finished 238th in 23:25.2, Jimmy Barry finished 243rd in 23:44.2, Mitchel Wogomon finished 256th in 24:06.3, Dan Cetnar finished 279th in 25:32.6, and Auris Alderman finished 312th in 28:35.1.

The Bradford boys finished 28th in the Division II-III race. Jay Roberts led the Railroaders by finishing 121st in 20:15.9, Jackson Moore finished 125th in 20:23.6, Kurt Hoover finished 182nd in 22:00.4, Shane Bryan finished 241st in 23:37.9, Joe Roth finished 245th in 23:51.0, Jared Shellabarger finished 283rd in 25:42.5, Isaiah Painter finished 298th in 26:36.9, and Jordan Shellabarger finished 305th in 27:13.6.

Ansonia’s boys finished 30th in the Division II-III race. Brandon Thornhill led the Tigers by finishing 246th overall in 23:51.4, Daniel Shaner finished 253rd in 24:02.2, Michael Hall finished 292nd in 26:12.8, Tyler Neal finished 293rd in 26:14.4, and Jacob Vietor finished 329th in 31:05.6.

The Tri-Village and Mississinawa Valley boys didn’t have enough runners to record teams scores.

Mississinawa Valley’s Kaine Daniels finished 321st in a time of 29:16.9.

Landen Fraylick led Tri-Village by finishing 175th overall with a time of 21:43.8, Kamron Berghoff finished 264th in 24:33.4, Cameron Armstrong finished 301st in 26:55.6, and Tanner Jones finished 330th in 31:14.7.

Versailles’ girls finished sixth out of 22 teams in the Division I-II girls meet. Kara Spitzer led the Lady Tigers by finishing 13th overall in 20:21.7, Megan Rismiller finished 29th in 21:14.8, Kenia McEldowney finished 37th in 21:37.9, Brynna Blakeley finished 44th in 21:42.5, Liz Watren finished 46th in 21:48.4, Hannah Rose finished 69th in 22:43.2, Skyler Clune finished 74th in 22:56.1, Lucy Prakel finished 83rd in 23:09.2, Hannah Bey finished 88th in 23:14.2, Tori Schulze finished 95th in 23:20.9, Lydia Wood finished 97th in 23:25.5, Emma Gasson finished 114th in 23:50.8, Dana Rose finished 121st in 23:58.8, Kari Magen finished 127th in 24:05.9, Kara Langenkamp finished 129th in 24:06.9, and Colleen Gehret finished 163rd in 25:07.6.

Versailles’ B team finished 13th out of 20 teams in the Division III girls meet. Emma Peters led the Lady Tigers as she finished 51st overall in 23:51.3, Emma Whittington finished 66th in 24:15.8, Olivia Waymire finished 73rd in 24:31.6, Heather Albers finished 77th in 24:40.3, Shelby Smith finished 109th in 26:24.5, Jada Barlage finished 113th in 26:39.0, Natalie York finished 134th in 27:19.5, Sarah Hess finished 137th in 27:27.9, Jaden Prenger finished 143rd in 28:00.3, Amber Barga finished 154th in 28:49.5, Megan Rismiller finished 158th in 29:09.7, Hallie Mills finished 176th in 30:47.1, Jenna McClure finished 186th in 31:27.9, Janelle Hoelscher finished 192nd in 31:56.1, Kayla Bruns finished 196th in 32:39.9, Sarah Cordonnier finished 202nd in 33:25.9, Elizabeth Didier finished 208th in 38:18.1, Kristen Gower finished 213th in 40:57.2, and Nicole Gower finished 217th in 44:54.5.

Franklin Monroe’s girls finished 14th in the Division III meet. Selene Weaver finished 35th overall and led the Lady Jets with a time of 22:57.2, Audrey Cable finished 49th with a time of 23:49.1, Nicole Brocious finished 62nd in 24:07.8, Danielle McVey finished 127th in 27:08.1, Cayley Baker finished 136th in 27:21.4, Taylor Hackney finished 185th in 31:25.9, Keara Knepshield finished 193rd in 32:08.7, Scout Meyer finished 197th in 32:43.7, and Hannah Berry finished 198th in 33:04.3.

The Arcanum girls finished 17th in the Division III meet. Marcy Bradshaw led the Lady Trojans as she finished 10th overall in 20:56.3, Kayla O’Daniel finished 115th in 26:40.8, Lana Johnson finished 199th in 33:05.7, Emma Smith finished 205th in 35:34.5, Marlee Hess finished 215th in 43:05.9, and Mekenna Gunckel finished 216th in 43:30.6.

The Ansonia girls finished 19th in the Division III meet. Katie Werts finished 119th overall in 26:44.8 to lead the Lady Tigers, Amber Bergman finished 132nd in 27:14.6, Skyler Marker finished 133rd in 27:17.0, Stefani Garrett finished 141st in 27:34.8, Olivia Wright finished 147th in 28:04.9, and Millie Widener finished 214th in 42:06.2.

Tri-Village’s girls finished 20th in the Division III meet. Lissa Siler led the Lady Patriots by finishing 105th overall in 26:20.1, Shelby Holzapfel finished 112th in 26:37.4, Becky O’Connor finished 159th in 29:10.7, MacKenzie Stucky finished 162nd in 29:40.6, and Kathryn Combs finished 194th in 32:20.4.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls team didn’t have enough runners to record a score. Elizabeth Allen led the Lady Hawks as she finished 203rd in 33:52.0, Abby Abel finished 209th in 38:31.0, Lindsay Wright finished 211th in 39:49.8, and Piper Phillips finished 212th in 40:48.8.

Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers won the Division III girls meet in 20:02.7 to help lead the Wildcats to the team title as well.

Troy’s Morgan Gigandet won the Division I-II girls meet with a time of 18:13.4. Bellbrook won the team championship for the Division I-II girls.

Middletown’s Conant Smith was the individual champion for the Division I-large Division II boys meet with a time of 15:59.5. Lebanon won the team championship.

Fairfield won the Division II-III boys team championship.

For complete results from the Bob Schul Invitational, visit www.speedy-feet.com.

