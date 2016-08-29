Arcanum football team loses at Riverside

DEGRAFF – Arcanum opened the 2016 football season with a 34-27 loss to Riverside, a 2015 Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff team, in DeGraff.

Arcanum led early as Pierce Lindemuth found Brandon Kinney for a 15-yard touchdown pass less than four minutes into the game, giving the Trojans a 7-0 advantage.

However, Riverside’s Caleb Stevens returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and the Pirates converted a two-point conversion to go up 8-7.

Arcanum regained the lead when Kinney ran for a 3-yard touchdown, putting the Trojans up 14-8 with 2:32 remaining in the opening quarter.

But Riverside once again responded, this time with a 43-yard touchdown run by Hayden Robinson to tie the game at 14-14.

Riverside regained the lead in the second quarter with a 69-yard touchdown run by Robinson plus a two-point conversion and then a 50-yard touchdown run by Stevens, making it 28-14 in favor of the Pirates.

Kinney then ran for his third touchdown of the game with 3:28 left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 28-21.

Riverside’s Robinson scored his third touchdown of the game with 8:34 remaining in the third quarter, extending the Pirate lead to 34-21.

Kinney scored his fourth touchdown of the game with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter, making it a 34-27 score. However, Arcanum couldn’t get any closer and lost by seven points.

Even though Arcanum ran 67 offensive plays and Riverside ran just 38 and the Trojans almost doubled the Pirates’ time of possession, Riverside out-gained Arcanum with 376 yards to the Trojans’ 244. Riverside out-gained Arcanum on the ground 326 to 159, but the Trojans gained more yards through the air, 85 to 50.

Lindemuth was 5-of-9 passing for Arcanum for one touchdown and one interception. Daniel Coats caught two passes for 34 yards while Andrew Baker, Kinney and Wade Meeks each caught one pass.

Kinney carried the ball 20 times for 73 yards. He ran for three touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass. Coats ran 16 times for 67 yards.

Arcanum now will begin Cross County Conference play on Friday night at Covington. The Buccs are 1-0 with a 27-13 win against St. Henry.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Arcanum-logo-WEB-2.jpg

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.