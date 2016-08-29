Mississinawa Valley football team loses season opener to Union City

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley football team lost 38-20 to crosstown rival Union City, Indiana, in the Blackhawks’ 2016 season opener.

Mississinawa Valley found itself in an early hole as Union City returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, putting the Indians up 6-0. The Indians scored again in the first quarter, giving Union City a 12-0 lead prior to storms that postponed the rest of the game until Saturday.

After the game resumed, Union City scored again to increase the lead to 18-0. Mississinawa Valley then scored, but Union City scored again to make it 24-6 at halftime.

Union City increased its lead to 31-12 in the third quarter en route to the 38-20 victory.

Trent Collins was 16-of-40 passing for Mississinawa Valley for 171 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Noah Hopkins caught five passes for 80 yards and one touchdown for the Blackhawks. JJ Howard caught two passes for 12 yards and one touchdown.

Dilyn Rammel hauled in four passes for 30 yards. Kyler Mote caught three passes for 27 yards. Trent Perkins had one catch for 17 yards. Brandon Beanblossom had one catch for five yards.

Nate Gladdish ran the ball nine times for 55 yards for Mississinawa. Noah Hampshire had four carries for 14 yards, and Rammel had seven carries for eight yards. Collins had one touchdown run.

Cameron Vincent led Union City with four touchdowns.

Union City improved to 1-1 with the win while Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-1. The Blackhawks will travel to Bethel on Friday to begin Cross County Conference play.

By Kyle Shaner

