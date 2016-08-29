Tri-Village hosts Joe Middleton Classic golf tournament

ARCANUM – The Tri-Village boys golf team hosted the Joe Middleton Classic, which was shortened to 15 holes, on Saturday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Because of storms, only 15 holes of the tournament were completed. To determine team standings, the total-over-par scores for each team’s top four golfers were used.

Eaton won the tournament as the Eagles were 27 over par through 15 holes. Fairlawn finished second at 35 over, Anna was third at 43 over, Versailles finished fourth at 46 overall, Fort Loramie was fifth at 47 over, Franklin Monroe placed sixth at 52 over, Graham was seventh at 53 over, Arcanum finished eighth at 64 over, Piqua was ninth at 65 over, and Miami East finished 10th at 83 over.

Russia placed 11th at 86 over par, Botkins was 12th at 94 over, Tri-Village finished 95 over and beat Bradford in a tiebreaker for 13th place, Bradford was 14th at 95 over, National Trail finished 15th at 98 over, Twin Valley South was 16th at 99 over, Covington was 17th at 124 over, Troy Christian finished 18th at 128 over, Dixie placed 19th at 129 over, Houston was 20th at 132 over, and Mississinawa Valley finished 21st at 175 over.

Eaton’s Sean Hodges was the tournament medalist at 2 over par. Fairlawn’s’ Mason Jones, Fairlawn’s Nathan Lessing and Piqua’s Derek Jennings tied for second at 4 over. Eaton’s Trevor Pittman and Eaton’s Sarah Willis both finished 5 over to tie for fifth.

Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker led Versailles as he was 7 over par through 15 holes. Also for the Tigers, Kyle Cotner was 9 over, Isaac Ruhenkamp was 14 over, Alex Groff was 16 over, Connor VanSkyock was 19 over, and Preston Platfoot was 27 over.

Hunter Rich led Franklin Monroe as he was 9 over par. Also for the Jets, Bryce Filbrun was 11 over, Noah Koffer was 13 over, Derek Lusher was 19 over, Jeremy Bridenbaugh was 23 over, and Luke Booher was 27 over.

Steven Vanatta was 6 over par to lead Arcanum. Also for the Trojans, Carter Gray was 16 over, Cameron Warner was 20 over, Cade Brubaker was 22 over, Cameron Reed was 28 over, and Isaiah Smith was 28 over.

Corbin Holzapfel led Tri-Village by shooting 18 over par. Also for the Patriots, Gage Hileman was 21 over, Luke Wheeler was 23 over, Cohen Nelson was 33 over, and Derek Eyer was 34 over.

Alex Swabb led Bradford as he was 8 over par. Also for the Railroaders, Hayden Dickerson was 39 over, and Eric Sanders was 48 over.

Kyler Guillozet was Mississinawa Valley’s leader as he shot a 34 over par. Also for the Blackhawks, Ethan Dirksen was 39 over, Mason Hummel was 49 over, Mason Hiestand was 49 over, Jake Conner was 57 over, and Matt Slyder was 80 over.

Tri-Village’s Gage Hileman and Fairlawn’s Jacob Caldwell won closest to the hole competitions. Twin Valley South’s Nathan Osborn was the longest drive winner.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Tri-Village-logo-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.