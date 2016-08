COLUMBUS – The Franklin Monroe boys soccer team began its season with a 5-0 win against St. Clairsville on Saturday at the Columbus Crew’s Mapfre Stadium in Columbus.

Dallas Arnett scored the first goal for the Jets, giving them a 1-0 lead. In the second half Brydon Diceanu, Arnett, Jacob Shellabarger and Parker Hesler each scored to make it 5-0.

Franklin Monroe returns to action on Thursday as the Jets host Tri-County North at 7:15 p.m. in their home opener.