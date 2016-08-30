Versailles boys golf team beats Minster

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat Minster 182-188 in a Midwest Athletic Conference boys golf match on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker was the match medalist as he shot a 2-over-par 39 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Tigers, Kyle Cotner shot a 43, Alex Groff shot a 49, Preston Platfoot shot a 51, Isaac Ruhenakamp shot a 52, and Connor VanSkyock shot a 54.

Ben Stubbs led Minster with a round of 45. Also for the Wildcats, Jordan Brackman shot a 47, Adam Knapke shot a 47, Grant Voisard shot a 49, Grant Koening shot a 52, and Logan Lazier shot a 58.

Versailles improved to 4-0 overall and in the MAC with the win.

Versailles’ junior varsity also beat Minster, winning 219-257 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Austin Pleiman led Versailles with a 49, Kyle Dapore shot a 56, Alex Keiser shot a 57, Brayden Robinson shot a 57, Alec Ahrens shot a 60, Will Eversole shot a 60, and Ethan Kremer shot a 60.