ANSONIA – The Ansonia volleyball team swept Troy Christian 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season Monday.

Lydia Sink had 14 kills, eight digs and three blocks for Ansonia. Aliya Barga had nine kills while Kassy Wentworth had six. Bailey Stammen had 31 assists. Alyssa Armock had five aces.