Greenville seeks basketball, wrestling coaches

GREENVILLE – Greenville City schools is seeking multiple coaches for the 2016-17 winter sports season.

Greenville is seeking an assistant high school wrestling coach, a freshmen boys basketball coach and a junior high boys basketball coach (seventh or eighth grade).

Those interested should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Athletic Director Dusty Yingst at [email protected] Previous playing and/or coaching experience is preferred. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education. These postings will remain open until filled.