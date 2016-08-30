Greenville girls cross country team finishes as runner up at Northwestern Warrior Classic

SPRINGFIELD – The Greenville girls finished as the runner up on Saturday at the Northwestern Warrior Classic cross country meet.

Greenville originally was scheduled to run in the Moeller Primetime Invitational on Friday, but the meet was canceled because of course conditions at the Kings Island Golf Center.

The Lady Wave made the most of the situation and finished second the Northwestern Warrior Classic, trailing only host Northwestern in the girls team standings. Greenville beat third place Miami East, fourth place Tecumseh, fifth place Greenon, sixth place Xenia and seventh place Springfield Catholic Central.

Brooke Perriera led Greenville’s girls as she finished eighth overall in a time of 23:38.2. Also for the Lady Wave, Chloe Sowry finished 14th in 24:23.6, Grace Coakley finished 15th in 24:43.1, Tiffany Strobel finished 17th in 24:55.8, Hayley Maher finished 19th in 25:57.5, Brianna Hartle finished 29th in 26:17.4, Rachel Unger finished 41st in 27:38.1, Macy Godown finished 48th in 28:01.9, Kelsie Ruble finished 49th in 28:05.6, and Emma Jennings finished 85th in 39:08.7.

Miami East’s Lorenza Savini finished first in the 89-runner field with a time of 21:36.7.

The Greenville boys finished 10th out of 12 teams at the Northwestern Warrior Classic. Northwestern won the meet, National Trail finished second, Miami East was third, Springfield was fourth, Xenia placed fifth, Greenon finished sixth, Kenton Ridge was seventh, Tecumseh placed eighth, Graham was ninth, Greenville finished 10th, Yellow Springs was 11th, and Urbana was 12th.

Seth Unger led Greenville’s boys as he finished 41st overall with a time of 20:11.9. Also for the Green Wave, Caleb Browder finished 54th in 21:09.3, Matt Karns finished 60th in 21:34.4, Jacob Subler finished 64th in 21:45.1, Andrew Kocher finished 72nd in 22:13.3, Levi Emerick finished 74th in 22:21.6, Tyler Strait finished 106th in 24.25.2, Jack Holbrook finished 110th in 25:07.3, and Branson Leigeber finished 121st in 26:43.5.

Greenon’s Max Pettit was first among the 137 runners with a time of 17:00.5.

For complete results from the Northwestern Warrior Classic, visit http://www.finishtimingresults.com/2016/08-27-NW/index.html.

Greenville will return to action on Saturday when the Wave host the Treaty City Invitational. The first race will begin at 8 a.m.

The Greenville girls cross country team began the 2016 season with a second place finish at the Northwestern Warrior Classic on Saturday. The Wave will host their Treaty City Invitational on Saturday. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Greenville-WEB-2.jpg The Greenville girls cross country team began the 2016 season with a second place finish at the Northwestern Warrior Classic on Saturday. The Wave will host their Treaty City Invitational on Saturday. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.