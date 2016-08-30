Arcanum, Tri-Village boys golf teams lose matches

ARCANUM – The Arcanum and Tri-Village boys golf teams both lost Cross County Conference matches on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Arcanum lost 185-189 to Miami East.

Arcanum’s Steven Vanatta was the match medalist as he shot a nine-hole round of 39. Also for the Trojans, Carter Gray shot a 44, Cameron Warner shot a 52, Isaiah Smith shot a 54, Cade Brubaker shot a 56, and Cameron Reed shot a 60.

Dylan Martinez led Miami East by shooting a round of 41. Also for the Vikings, Walker Henley shot a 44, Zac Johnson shot a 47, Jack Runner shot a 53, Cooper Ellerman shot a 54, and Tyler Fetters shot a 57.

Tri-Village’s boys lost 182-209 to Newton.

Tri-Village’s Luke Wheeler was the match medalist as he shot a 44 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Patriots, Gage Hileman shot a 46, Cohen Nelson shot a 59, Corbin Holzapfel shot a 60, Derek Eyer shot a 62, and Dillon McCullough shot a 65.

Chet Jamison and Milan Bess led Newton as they both shot a 45, Grant Bayer and Nate Zielinksi both shot a 46, Nash Lavy shot a 55, and Drew Thiesing shot a 56.

Tri-Village’s boys golf team also lost to Miami East 195-199 on Monday at Lakeland Golf Club.

Luke Wheeler led Tri-Village with a nine-hole round of 44. Also for the Patriots, Dillon McCullough shot a 51, Gage Hileman shot a 52, Corbin Holzapfel shot a 52, Derek Eyer shot a 54, and Cohen Nelson shot a 61.

Miami East’s Dylan Martinez was the match medalist as he shot a 43. Also for the Vikings, Walker Henley shot a 50, Cooper Ellerman shot a 50, Zac Johnson shot a 52, Jack Runner shot a 53, and Luke Gilliland shot a 63.

Arcanum's Steven Vanatta tees off during a Cross County Conference boys golf match against Miami East on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

