Bradford boys golf team defeats Mississinawa Valley

GREENVILLE – The Bradford boys golf team beat Mississinawa Valley 224-250 on Tuesday at White Springs Golf Club.

Bradford’s Alex Swabb was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 42. Also for the Railroaders, Hayden Dickerson shot a 54, Isaiah Painter shot a 63, and Eric Sanders shot a 65.

Kyler Guillozet led Mississinawa Valley with a round of 59. Also for the Blackhawks, Ethan Dirksen shot a 61, Mason Hiestand shot a 64, Mason Hummel shot a 66, Jake Connor shot a 69, and Matt Slyder shot a 72.