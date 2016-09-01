Folger Pyles’ hat trick leads the Greenville boys soccer team to a win vs. West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – Led by the duo of Folger Pyles and Tani Mancillas, the Greenville boys soccer team beat West Carrollton 3-1 on Thursday night in Greenville.

Pyles had a hat trick for the Green Wave, and Mancillas assisted on all three goals, which each came within a six-minute span in the first half. The early offensive barrage gave the Wave a 3-0 lead, which was enough cushion for the 3-1 victory.

“We out-shot them by quite a few,” Greenville first-year head coach Mark Coppess said. “It was a good day.”

The first goal came with 29:27 left in the first half as Mancillas threw the ball in to Pyles, who converted and gave Greenville a 1-0 lead.

Just three minutes later Mancillas found Pyles open again, this time with a long kick that resulted in Pyles’ second goal of the game and a 2-0 lead.

A little more than two minutes later the pair was at it again with Pyles using his head to knock in his third goal, this one off another throw in by Mancillas.

“Some long runs with (Pyles) and some nice throws from Tani,”Coppess said. “Used his speed and finished for us. That’s what we need.”

Greenville maintained its 3-0 lead until there was 7:15 left in the second half and West Carrollton ended the Wave’s shutout bid with a goal.

“They were very, very physical and fast,” Coppess said. “Our defense held strong. A couple nasty tackles that cost us a goal but that’s alright.”

Despite giving up the late goal Greenville held on for the victory, its fourth consecutive win. The Green Wave now are 4-1 on the season.

“We’re still trying to work out some bugs,” Coppess said. “We’ve got some little things to fix, but tonight was probably the most consistent I’ve seen us play.”

Greenville will return to action on Tuesday when the Wave play host to Xenia.

“A couple more games then we get into the meat of our schedule … we get Tipp and Troy and Butler,” Coppess said. “So the games are going to get really tough.”

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2911-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2912-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2914-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2915-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2916-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2921-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2924-2.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2925-1.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2926-1.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2936-1.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2939-1.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2958-1.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Folger Pyles had a hat trick in the Wave’s 3-1 win against West Carrollton on Thursday. Tani Mancillas assisted on all three goals. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMGP2958-1.jpg Greenville’s Folger Pyles had a hat trick in the Wave’s 3-1 win against West Carrollton on Thursday. Tani Mancillas assisted on all three goals. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.