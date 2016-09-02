Franklin Monroe girls soccer team defeats Tri-County North in season opener

PITSBURG – Last year Franklin Monroe girls soccer team lost to Tri-County North by the score of 3-1. This year the Lady Jets were able to turn the tables on the Panthers with a 3-0 win to open their season.

Senior Bryanna Diceanu got the scoring going in the first half as the Jets came out ready to play.

“First game, on a new field, we had an energy about us we haven’t had in while, and the girls were ready to play,” Franklin Monroe coach Scott Howell said.

Sophomore Shelby Bowser added to the FM tally with a goal in the first half to put the Jets on top 2-0 at the break.

In the second half Franklin Monroe had to contend with an aggressive Tri-County North team that forced a lot of action on the Jets side of the field, but the Jets held strong with good play in the net from senior Allyson Masterson.

“In the last 20 minutes we got a little tired and played a little kickball out there … but we played solid defense, our back line was solid with seniors Nicole Berry, Beth Kirkpatrick and Jessica Hinshaw,” Howell said.

Diceanu gave the Jets a little breathing room when she took a free kick from the side with 29 minutes on the clock and curved into the top left side of the goal just over the top of the goalie’s hands.

“That was a beautiful hit,” Howell said. “There were seven kids running in, and she was able to get it through the traffic and into the net.

“It was our first game, and we played well for most of it … got a little tired late in the first half and in the second half, but I like our team,” Howell said.

“We have decent speed, a mix of experience and youth. I liked the play of freshman Chloe Brumbaugh; she made a play late in the game, just missed the frame but executed perfectly, and that should give her some confidence,” Howell added.

“It was a great start of the season with a win in the Cross County Conference, and now we need to focus on Greenville coming here Saturday at 11 a.m. That’s always a fun game,” Howell concluded.

