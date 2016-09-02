Franklin Monroe boys soccer team routs Tri-County North 11-1

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe boys soccer team kicked off the second part of Thursday’s doubleheader with Tri-County North on the Jets’ new field.

“We couldn’t have done this without the help of a lot good people,” veteran FM boys coach Danny Diceanu said. “The school obviously played a large role in making this happen. We also have a golf outing that has helped raise lots of money and a big thanks to all who have helped there as well.

“Hopefully we can continue to fill out teams and bring exciting soccer for our fans to watch on this field and give back to them,” Coach Diceanu added.

The boys wouldn’t disappoint on this night as they exploded offensively, beating the Panthers by the score of 11-1 with 10 players finding the back of the goal.

The Jets started a bit slow in the game but struck first on the board when Jake Shellabarger passed to the middle to Dallas Arnett, who kicked it into the goal at the 36-minute mark.

Minutes later Tri-County North would answer with a long kick down the middle from mid-fielder Tyler Gray just over the top of Matthew Poe’s out-stretched hand squeezing into the top of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

“We are a possession soccer team and hard-working,” Coach Diceanu said. “This group gets along and has a close bond and really plays well together.”

They may have started slow, but the Jets would control the rest of contest.

The Jets showed some first game jitters and lack of patience, missing a number of easy opportunities in the first half.

Freshman Bryden Diceanu finally broke through at 12:45 for his first ever varsity goal to put the Jets up 2-1.

Cole McGlinch knocked in header off a corner kick with nine minutes to play in the first half, and moments later freshman Kaleb Poe put one in to give the Jets a 4-1 halftime lead.

“We have a good freshman class,” Coach Diceanu said, “and when you can mix that in with the experience we have coming back that makes for a good team.”

FM returns all-state and Cross County Conference player of the year Jacob Shellabarger, who is the catalyst and go-to guy on the team.

Junior Bryce Robinson is poised for a bigger role and will be more of a leader this year, while Cade McGlinch will lead defensively at center defender. Matthew Poe just a junior, will defend the net for the third year in a row.

The Jets dominated the second half of play, scoring seven more goals while the defense shut out North.

Bryden Diceanu scored at 38:31, Parker Hesler at 35:23, Jake Shellabarger at 31:03, Cody Webb at 30:20, Ethan Coppess at 17:01, Jarin Young at 12:01 and Cade McGlinch at 2:30 for final score of 11-1 to open the season with a CCC win over Tri-County North.

“It’s always nice to start the season with a win,” Coach Diceanu said.

“The support we have gotten over the last year in the facility upgrades, having a practice field, a trainer at all our practices with water, it’s fantastic, and we are feeling the love,” Coach Diceanu concluded.

Franklin Monroe's Dallas Arnett heads the ball during a Cross County Conference boys soccer game against Tri-County North on Thursday in Pitsburg.