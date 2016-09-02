Greenville volleyball team loses to Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave volleyball team lost Thursday night’s match to Piqua 25-8, 25-20 and 25-19, but there is a positive attitude permeating the program.

“We are a super, super young team… despite our record, we haven’t won, but haven’t played badly,” Greenville coach Chelsea Dowd said. “So for me, a loss like that with a team so young and a team with so much potential, I know it’s a loss, but it doesn’t feel horrible.”

According to Dowd, the Lady Wave have improved much since the beginning of practice in mid-August until now with much more to come.

“There is so much improvement from right now to the end of the season still yet to come … so much potential,” she said.

After starting slowly in the opening game Greenville came back and gave the Lady Indians all they could handle in games two and three. The Lady Wave played with great effort.

“Everyone showed up and played their position like a team,” Coach Dowd said. “I’m so proud of everyone.”

For Greenville this was its fourth match of the season with 16 more remaining. The roster of two freshmen, five sophomores, three juniors and senior Logan Tabler are going through on the job training as a team.

“We are playing so well together… so much is still to come… no telling how much better we can get during this season and the seasons to come,” Dowd said. “They are starting to buy in, starting to believe. They see it happen in a game like this against Piqua, who had lost only one match. You can compete and you can win games.”

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-3.jpg