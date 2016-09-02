Posted on by

Greenville girls golf team defeats Piqua

Greenville’s Jada Garland hits out of the bunker on the second hole during a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf match against Piqua on Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course.


PIQUA – Greenville beat Piqua 201-214 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf match on Thursday at Echo Hill Golf Course.

Jada Garland led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 47. Also for the Lady Wave, Saki Nakamura shot a 49, and Ashley Karns shot a 52.

Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman led all golfers with a 42 while Anna Klopfenstein shot a 52.

Greenville improved to 5-3-1 with the win while Piqua fell to 4-2.

