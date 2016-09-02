Versailles girls golf team defeats Bellefontaine

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls golf team beat Bellefontaine 190-211 on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Lauren Heitkamp was the match medalist as she shot a 37 on Stillwater’s back nine. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 45, Jorja Pothast shot a 49, Anna Groff shot a 59, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 61, and Morgan Barlage shot a 64.

Emily McLaughlin led Bellefontaine with a nine-hole round of 47 while Haley Watkins shot a 53, Samantha McLaughlin shot a 54, Emily Fulmer shot a 57, Amy Fulmer shot a 62, and Shelby Starkey shot a 63.

Versailles improved to 5-1 with the victory.