MINSTER – Versailles’ boys golf team beat New Knoxville 177-209 on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

Versailles’ Kyle Cotner and Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker shared medalist honors as they both shot a 42 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Tigers, Isaac Ruhenkamp shot a 46, Alex Groff shot a 47, Austin Pleiman shot a 49, and Will Eversole shot a 53.

Versailles improved to 5-0 overall and in the Midwest Athletic Conference with the win.