Ansonia volleyball team sweeps Covington

ANSONIA – The Ansonia volleyball team swept Covington 25-19, 28-26, 25-18 in a Cross County Conference match on Thursday.

Ansonia trailed 24-17 in the second set before then Aliya Barga served for eight consecutive points to take the lead and eventually win.

Lydia Sink had 15 kills and four blocks in the mach. Barga had five kills, Bailey Stammen had 34 assists, and Emily Gariety had 12 digs.

Ansonia improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the CCC with the win. The Tigers play host to Bethel on Tuesday.