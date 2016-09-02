Franklin Monroe boys golf teams beats Mississinawa Valley

GREENVILLE – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team beat Mississinawa Valley 180-227 in a Cross County Conference match on Thursday at White Springs Golf Club.

Franklin Monroe’s Jeremy Bridenbaugh and Noah Koffer were the match medalists as they both shot a nine-hole round of 42. Also for the Jets, Bryce Filburn and Hunter Rich both shot a 48, Derek Lusher shot a 53, and Brett Lavy shot a 65.

Ethan Dirksen and Kyler Guillozet led Mississinawa Valley as they both shot a 50. Also for the Blackhawks, Jake Connor shot a 62, Mason Hiestand shot a 65, Matt Slyder shot a 71, and Mason Hummel shot an 81.