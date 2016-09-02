Mississinawa Valley boys golf team beats Ansonia

GREENVILLE – Mississinawa Valley beat Ansonia 227-269 in a Cross County Conference boys golf match on Wednesday at White Springs Golf Club.

Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Dirksen and Kyler Guillozet were the match medalists as they both shot a nine-hole round of 50. Also for the Blackhawks, Jake Connor shot a 62, Mason Hiestand shot a 65, Matt Slyder shot a 71, and Mason Hummel shot an 81.

Conner Lee and Trevor Martin both led Ansonia with rounds of 64. Also for the Tigers, Branden Heck shot a 70, Carter Ward shot a 71, and Kaya Price shot a 71.