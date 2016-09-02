Mississinawa Valley volleyball team beats Tri-County North

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley beat Tri-County North 3-1 in a Cross County Conference volleyball match.

Mississinawa Valley won the first two sets 25-11 and 25-20 before Tri-County North won the third set 25-19. The Lady Hawks then won the fourth set 25-9 to win the match.

Mikayla Stump had nine aces for Mississinawa Valley, Sidnie Hunt had eight, and Spencer Warren had six.

Sidnie Hunt also had 17 assists while MaKenna Price had nine assists and two blocks. Warren added 14 digs.

Kelsie Hunt had nine kills and four blocks. Amanda Armstrong had eight kills and four blocks.