Arcanum, Bradford split junior high volleyball matches

ARCANUM – The Arcanum and Bradford junior high volleyball teams split their Cross County Conference matches on Thursday.

In the eighth grade match Bradford won its Cross County Conference opener 7-25, 27-25, 25-22.

For Bradford Buzz Brewer had six aces, one kill and five assists. Cassi Mead had two aces, one block and six kills. Maggie Manuel, Kendall Hill and Emma Canan each had three aces. Abby Gade and Aliviyah Boggs both had one kill.

Arcanum won the seventh grade match 25-20, 20-25, 25-21.

Bradford’s Alexis Barhorst had 10 aces. Abby Fike had four aces and two assists. Zoe Brewer and Ally Wackler both had one ace and one kill. Rylee Canan and Hayley Stocker both had an ace. Macy Bubeck had a kill.