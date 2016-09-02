Franklin Monroe announces schedule changes

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe has announced multiple changes to its fall sports schedules.

The Franklin Monroe girls golf match against National Trail scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Highland Golf Course.

The Franklin Monroe boys and girls soccer games against Greeneview on Oct. 8 now will be played at Franklin Monroe. The girls will start at 5 p.m., and the boys will start at 7 p.m. It will be senior night for both of the FM teams.

The boys and girls soccer games against Yellow Springs will be rescheduled. A date is still to be determined.