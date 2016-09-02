Baltes Classic starts World 100 Week with Booms Sunday at Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG – The ninth annual Baltes Classic kicks off Eldora Speedway’s biggest week of the year with a rare Sunday night event this Labor Day weekend honoring Eldora’s pioneering founders, the late Earl Baltes and his wife, Berneice.

The racing lineup of the Sunoco American Late Models Series, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stocks will grace the hallowed half-mile clay oval per usual. However, the night will end with a bang with the largest fireworks display in Eldora Speedway history presented by Coors Light and Homestretch Sportswear.

A driver autograph session will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Fan Zone. The fan-favorite bounce houses and balloon-twisting clowns for the kids typically found at Family Fireworks Nights also are scheduled. Homestretch Sportswear will offer free fan giveaways while supplies last.

Sunday’s race is the last chance for local Dirt Late Model racers to get track time before next week’s World 100 Weekend. The $3,000-to-win affair typically attracts drivers from across the country as well. All-time World 100 win leader (six) Billy Moyer held off Wisconsin’s Jimmy Mars to win last year’s Baltes Classic.

Jonathan Taylor of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, is the defending winner in the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Chris Douglas from Lima charged his way to the front to win the Eldora Stocks feature race.

Spectator gates open at 3:30 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the Baltes Classic are still $15 with children (12 and younger) admitted free to general admission seating for all events. Fans can order online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by calling the speedway box office at 937-338-3815.