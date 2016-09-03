Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley, Ansonia’s Lydia Sink named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – Two athletes who helped lead their teams to big victories last week are Darke County’s first athletes of the week of the 2016-17 season.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Ansonia volleyball player Lydia Sink and Tri-Village football player Jared Buckley.

Buckley helped Tri-Village win its first ever varsity football game last week, defeating Jefferson Township 54-6 in the season opener.

In the first varsity football game in school history, Buckley ran for 144 yards on 14 carries for a 10.2 average. He also ran for two touchdowns and ran for two 2-point conversions.

“Jared continues to improve as a ball carrier each week and has improved at finishing his runs,” Tri-Village coach Jason Schondelmyer said.

Along with leading the Tri-Village offense, Buckley also had a big game on defense as well. The junior had six tackles and five hits behind the line of scrimmage against Jefferson.

“Defensively he led our team in tackles and is a leader in the locker room,” Schondelmyer said.

Sink helped lead Ansonia to the championship in the Greenville Federal Volleyball Invitational. The Tigers won the tournament, which featured eight Cross County Conference teams, with a perfect 3-0 record.

“Lydia is an exceptional athlete,” Ansonia coach Craig Riethman said. “She reads the floor well and understands the game. Lydia has the ability to react quicker than most ladies on the floor.”

As a junior Sink earned first team all-Cross County Conference honors. As a senior she’s off to a great start and guided the Tigers to wins in each of their first six matches.

“She is our strongest player at the net and is constantly helping her teammates adjust to the teams we are playing,” Riethman said. “With her ability to pass well and cover a lot of ground she adds a lot of value to our team not only in the front row but in the back row as well.”

Tri-Village football player Jared Buckley and Ansonia volleyball player Lydia Sink have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4316 or [email protected] http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Buckley-and-Sink-WEB-1.jpg Tri-Village football player Jared Buckley and Ansonia volleyball player Lydia Sink have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4316 or [email protected] Dale Barger, Kyle Shaner|For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.