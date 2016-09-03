Valley View shuts out the Versailles football team

VERSAILLES – The Versailles football team ran into a buzz saw Friday night in Valley View.

The Spartans defense held the Tigers scoreless in a 35-0 drubbing.

Spartan running back Collin Genslinger was a big part of the Spartan offense.

“He’s a tough running back,” Versailles football coach Adam Miller said. “We knew we weren’t going to stop him. We were hoping to try to keep him in front of us.”

The Tigers could not slow the junior down as he outran the defense on several big plays.

The night started out well for the Tigers as their running game moved the ball into Spartan territory before stalling out. Punter Josh Steinbrunner punted into the end zone, and the Spartans started at their own 20-yard line.

The Spartans wasted little time moving down the field and scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass with under five minutes left in the first quarter. The Spartans scored early in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead.

Genslinger had a 64-yard run to the Tiger 10-yard line on Valley View’s next possession. The Tigers appeared to dodge a bullet when the Spartans fumbled and Eric Knapke recovered.

A few played later, though, the Tigers fumbled and the Spartans recovered at the 16-yard line of the Tigers. The Spartans scored again, making it 21-0 at the half.

The Tigers offense could not get on track in the second half either. Valley View controlled the line of scrimmage and was able to score two more times in the second half.

The Tigers managed to get to the Spartan 21-yard line in the third quarter but turned the ball over on downs.

“Valley View is a good team, and they cause you to make mistakes,” Miller said. “Very disappointed in what we saw out there. We got exposed.”

There was a running clock all but four minutes and 11 seconds in the second half.

Versailles quarterback Alex Wendel hands off to Kyle Subler during a football game against Valley View on Friday in Versailles. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Alex-Wendel-and-Kyle-Subler-WEB.jpg Versailles quarterback Alex Wendel hands off to Kyle Subler during a football game against Valley View on Friday in Versailles. Chuck Runner|For The Daily Advocate