Versailles’ Joe Spitzer wins at Greenville’s Treaty City Invitational cross country meet

GREENVILLE – Versailles’ Joe Spitzer claimed another championship on Saturday at Greenville’s Treaty City Invitational cross country meet.

The Versailles junior, who won his season opener last week at Milton-Union’s Bob Schul Invitational, won the Treaty City Invitational small school boys race in a time of 16:30, defeating Legacy Christian senior Noah Cushman by 17 seconds for first place.

Local girls also had a strong showing in their small school race with Bradford sophomore Karmen Knepp finishing second with a time of 20:06 behind only Twin Valley South senior Madison Wright, who had a winning time of 19:43. Following Wright and Knepp in the 188 runner field, Versailles sophomore Kara Spitzer finished third in 20:29 while Versailles junior Megan Rismiller finished seventh in 20:48.

The Versailles girls were Darke County’s top team, finishing second in the small school standings behind fellow Midwest Athletic Conference team St. Henry.

For host Greenville the top finisher was Brooke Perreira, who finished 29th overall in the large school girls division in a time of 22:14. Also for the Lady Wave, Grace Coakley finished 31st in 22:18, Hayley Maher finished 35th in 22:40, Chloe Sowry finished 39th in 22:54, Rachel Unger finished 50th in 23:16, Brianna Hartle finished 53rd in 23:24, Tiffany Strobel finished 58th in 23:31, Macy Godown finished 71st in 24:46, Kelsie Ruble finished 76th in 25:05, and Emma Jennings finished 125th in 31:42.

Tippecanoe sophomore Katie Taylor won the large school girls division which included 138 runners, in a time of 19:21. The Red Devils had the top three finishers and won the large school girls team title.

Following Tippecanoe, Colerain finished second, Princeton finished third, Oak Hills finished fourth, Northmont finished fifth, Greenville finished sixth, Vandalia-Butler finished seventh, Northwestern finished eighth, and Fairborn finished ninth.

On the boys side LaSalle claimed the team championship in the large school division. Oak Hills finished second, Northwestern was third, Tippecanoe finished fourth, Colerain was fifth, Sidney finished sixth, Northmont finished seventh, Springfield was eighth, Princeton was ninth, Greenville finished 10th, Coldwater was 11th, Butler finished 12th, and Fairborn finished 13th.

Tippecanoe freshman Bryce Conley won the large school boys division, which included 215 runners, with a time of 16:29.

The best finish for the Greenville boys came from Seth Unger, who placed 51st overall in 18:49. Also for the Wave, Jacob Subler finished 56th in 18:59, Andrew Kocher finished 65th in 19:14, Dodge Sucharda finished 71st in 19:22, Caleb Browder finished 75th in 19:28, Jack Holbrook finished 113th in 20:29, Levi Emerick finished 117th in 20:37, Matt Karns finished 118th in 20:37, Tyler Strait finished 169th in 22:14, Branson Leigeber finished 189th in 23:59, and Nicholas Colby finished 214th in 30:23.

In the small school boys division Brookville was the team champion, Houston finished second, Legacy Christian was third, St. Henry placed fourth, Versailles was fifth, Marion Local finished sixth, Monroe Central was seventh, Jackson Center finished eighth, Fort Recovery was ninth, Newton placed 10th, New Bremen was 11th, Tri-County North was 12th, Bradford finished 13th, Lehman Catholic finished 14th, Twin Valley South was 15th, Preble Shawnee placed 16th, and Ansonia finished 17th.

Following Joe Spitzer’s first place finish in the 175 runner field, Versailles’ Noah Pleiman finished 15th overall in 17:54, Brooks Blakeley finished 28th in 18:27, Adam Gehret finished 48th in 19:24, Stuart Baltes finished 59th in 19:46, Mitchell Huelskamp finished 60th in 19:49, Caden Schulze finished 61st in 19:51, Jacob Wenig finished 64th in 19:54, Brian Heitkamp finished 67th in 19:58, Brody Hyre finished 69th in 20:01, Alex Brewer finished 79th in 20:22, Ben Rose finished 101st in 21:02, Alex Barga finished 106th in 21:15, Luke Shellhaas finished 116th in 21:52, Blake Schulze finished 119th in 22:04, Ben Hole finished 121st in 22:06, Justin Besecker finished 124th in 22:10, Kyle Wuebker finished 127th in 22:20, Logan Miller finished 130th in 22:26, Jarrod Wagner finished 133rd in 22:34, Dylan Johnson finished 138th in 22:57, Aydan Moran finished 151st in 24:28, Dylan Meyer finished 162nd in 25:22, James McClure finished 163rd in 25:39, Tyler Pleiman finished 165th in 26:09, and Adam Cordonnier finished 175th in 31:21.

Jay Roberts led the Bradford boys by finishing 43rd overall in 19:10. Also for the Railroaders, Jackson Moore finished 49th in 19:25, Johnny Fike finished 70th in 20:09, Kurt Hoover finished 108th in 21:29, Joe Roth finished 141st in 23:00, and Isaiah Painter finished 142nd in 23:02.

Michael Hall led the Ansonia boys with a 128th place finish and a time of 22:22. Also for the Tigers, Brandon Thornhill finished 135th in 22:43, Daniel Shaner finished 136th in 22:47, Tyler Neal finished 153rd in 24:31, and Jacob Vietor finished 174th in 30:37.

Dalton Marker led the Mississinawa Valley boys, who didn’t have enough runners to record a team score, by finishing 111th overall in 21:38. Also for the Blackhawks, Kaine Daniels finished 170th in 27:11.

The MAC dominated the small school girls division standings as St. Henry finished first, Versailles was the runner up, New Bremen finished third, Fort Recovery was fourth and Coldwater was fifth. Legacy Christian finished sixth, Brookville was seventh, Marion Local finished eighth, Houston was ninth, Monroe Central placed 10th, Triad was 11th, Lehman Catholic finished 12th, New Knoxville placed 13th, Ansonia was 14th, Tri-County North finished 15th, and Mississinawa Valley was 16th.

After Kara Spitzer and Megan Rismiller, Versailles’ Brynna Blakeley finished 21st overall in 21:29, Liz Watren finished 25th in 21:38, Kenia McEldowney finished 31st in 22:01, Hannah Bey finished 33rd in 22:04, Hannah Rose finished 36th in 22:09, Tori Schulze finished 39th in 22:20, Emma Peters finished 40th in 22:26, Skyler Clune finished 44th in 22:43, Emma Gasson finished 46th in 23:03, Lydia Wood finished 50th in 23:09, Lucy Prakel finished 53rd in 23:19, Kara Langenkamp finished 58th in 23:30, Dana Rose finished 64th in 23:44, Olivia Waymire finished 65th in 23:51, Kari Mangen finished 69th in 24:00, Heather Albers finished 71st in 24:03, Sarah Hess finished 72nd in 24:05, Colleen Gehret finished 73rd in 24:07, Emma Whittington finished 86th in 24:52, Jada Barlage finished 95th in 25:28, Shelby Smith finished 97th in 25:30, Natalie York finished 103rd in 25:39, Megan Rismiller finished 114th in 26:42, Jaden Prenger finished 120th in 26:56, Amber Barga finished 130th in 27:48, Natalie Wuebker finished 134th in 27:53, Sarah Cordonnier finished 152nd in 29:16, Hallie Mills finished 157th in 29:41, Janelle Hoelscher finished 159th in 29:47, Kayla Bruns finished 168th in 31:09, Jenna McClure finished 178th in 33:30, Elizabeth Didier finished 181st in 34:22, Nicole Gower finished 187th in 39:08, and Kristen Gower finished 188th in 39:56.

Olivia Wright led the Ansonia girls by finishing 90th overall in 25:11. Also for the Lady Tigers, Skyler Marker finished 96th in 25:28, Amber Bergman finished 98th in 25:31, Stefani Garrett finished 151st in 29:11, Aleesha Gates finished 180th in 33:56, and Millie Widener finished 185th in 36:55.

The top runner for the Mississinawa Valley girls was Isabella Barga, who finished 154th overall in 29:33. Also for the Lady Hawks, Casey Carrico finished 169th in 31:10, Elizabeth Allen finished 174th in 32:36, Whitney King finished 175th in 32:40, Abby Abel finished 183rd in 34:50, Lindsay Wright finished 184th in 36:52, and Piper Phillips finished 186th in 36:56.

The Bradford girls, who didn’t have enough runners for a team score, were led by Knepp’s runner up finish. Also for the Lady Railroaders, Elisa Martinez finished 140th overall in 28:23.

For complete results from the Treaty City Invitational, visit https://alliancerunning.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

